PHILADELPHIA — Dakota Hudson apparently needed to try easier, not harder, to give himself a better chance for success against a Philadelphia Phillies lineup loaded with accolades, honors and big-name hitters.

Instead, the Cardinals right-hander seemed to overcook pitches and under deliver as far as results in his biggest test since being inserted into the starting rotation.

Typically it’s a starting pitcher who plays the role of “stopper” to keep his club from going on a prolonged losing slide. In this case, the Phillies star-laden lineup put a stop to Hudson’s win streak.

Hudson entered the night having won his previous five decisions, including each of his previous four starts. After he started the season in the minors and had a bumpy start to the season at Triple-A while he dealt with some neck issues that altered his pitching mechanics, he’d been effective for the Cardinals since being recalled in July.

Saturday night, the Phillies handed Hudson his first loss of the season and matched his season highs for runs allowed and walks allowed as the Cardinals lost a series-clinching game 12-1 at Citizens Bank Park. The Cardinals have now lost four of their last five games, and they still haven’t won a series against the Phillies in Philadelphia since 2017.

Hudson (5-1) gave up five runs on six hits, including one home run, and five walks in 5 2/3 innings. He recorded one strikeout and threw 105 pitches (60 strikes, 45 balls).

“I felt like I was in a good rhythm, but I left the bullpen maybe a little bit overconfident,” Hudson said. “I just wanted a piece of these guys, and I got a little bit big and outside myself. I think that kind of just threw off my game a little bit.”

The top four hitters in the lineup for the Phillies (71-58) included a two-time All-Star with five seasons of 30 home runs or more in Kyle Schwarber. It also featured Trea Turner, the winner of a batting title, a Silver Slugger and a two-time All-Star. Nick Castellanos also had a Silver Slugger Award as well as two All-Star selections. Then there’s the face of the franchise in seven-time All-Star Bryce Harper, a two-time MVP who has also won a pair of Silver Sluggers and an NLCS MVP.

Hudson’s last four starts came against a pair of playoff contenders in the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays as well as the dreadful Oakland Athletics and the retooling New York Mets.

The defending NL pennant winners and current NL wild card leaders, the Phillies clearly represented the biggest test thus far for Hudson.

Facing a daunting lineup like the Phillies’ might lend itself to a pitcher trying to be too fine with his pitches or “nibble” around the edges. Hudson contended that his outing proved just the opposite. He’d been trying to do too much, reaching back for more than necessary and getting out of his delivery.

“I think because I was trying to put everything I had into my pitches, that’s why it became a little off, a little under, a little in, as opposed to just making that good, connected throw over the plate,” Hudson said.

MLB Statcast data from the game showed that Hudson’s spin rates for all of his offerings — slider, sinker, four-seam fastball and changeup — were above his season averages. That did not lend itself to consistent command.

Hudson walked two of the first three batters he faced and four of the first 10.

Rookie slugger Luken Baker staked him to a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the top of the third inning, but a half inning latter Hudson found himself on the verge of giving up a big inning.

Hudson started the bottom of the third inning by giving up a single and back-to-back walks to load the bases with no outs.

With the bases loaded, Hudson got Turner to hit sharply right at shortstop Masyn Winn. The Cardinals quickly turned a double play and traded two outs for one run. The ball was hit so sharply that Turner, among the fastest players in the majors, couldn’t beat out the double play turn by Winn and second baseman Tommy Edman.

That left a runner on third and two outs for Phillies slugger Bryce Harper. Hudson fell behind in the count 2-0 with first base open, but he then battled back with two strikes to make it 2-2.

Harper reached down and lined Hudson’s 2-2 slider into right field for an RBI single to give the Phillies a 2-1 advantage. Harper's single came off the bat with an exit velocity of 105.7 mph.

“The guy’s a good hitter,” Hudson said. “I think it’s just about it being in a little bit better location or even under (the zone) to bounce. I felt like the movement was what I wanted, and if I threw it again I’d probably get a lot of guys out.

"But the guy just stayed on it, put a good swing through and lifted it over the second baseman for a single.”

Harper has been on a hot streak of late. He entered the day having gone 8-for-16 with a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs in his previous four games. He’d also been batting .342 since the start of August.

For Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, that inning showed the double-edged sword that is having a pitch-to-contact pitcher with a high tendency of producing groundballs and who can be prone to inconsistent command.

“That’s the advantage of being on the ground as much as he is — that he can get a double play immediately,” Marmol said. “The downside to that is if that groundball is any other direction, you’re looking at a lot more traffic and more runs coming in. You’re playing probability all the time of it being at somebody. Thankfully, that inning it was at somebody and he was able to limit damage.”

The Phillies scored runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings against Hudson.

Hudson gave up a solo home run to Bryson Stott to start the fourth. A two-out double by Turner and another RBI single by Harper tacked on a run in the fifth. The Phillies manufactured a run in the sixth after a leadoff double by Castellanos, a groundout by Stott that moved the runner to third and a sacrifice fly from Alec Bohm.

They led 5-1 when he turned the game over to the bullpen.

Asked how he’d put this latest outing into context with his recent run of success, Hudson certainly pushed back against any idea that this one outing discounted his previous results.

“It’s not like a fluke, five of them,” Hudson said. “It’s just something to kind of take myself back and reset and simplify and just make pitches. That’s all I was trying to do early, and I felt like I let the competitive nature of myself kind of take me out of my rhythm.”

Hudson, of course, is one of several pitchers attempting to make a case in the final weeks of this season that he should be in the conversation for a rotation spot next season. Left-handers Zack Thompson, Matthew Liberatore and Drew Rom also fall into that category. Rehabbing right-hander Jake Woodford could also be part of that discussion.

“It’s good to see Dak against a good lineup,” Marmol said. “He was just in and out of the zone. The ball-to-strike ratio was pretty even throughout the whole game. Unfavorable counts at times. The five walks ended up, obviously, hurting him.

“We’ve talked enough about what gives him success. He has to be in the zone, no free passes because he’s a ball in play guy. Hence the one strikeout, five walks. If you’re going to play the ground ball, you’ve got to limit the traffic. That hurt him.”

The Phillies piled on with a seven-run seventh inning. Cardinals relievers Andre Pallante (2/3 innings, three runs) and Giovanny Gallegos (1/3 innings, four runs) were the victims.

Gallegos, who hadn’t appeared in a game since Aug. 20, gave up two three-run home runs, one to Castellanos and one to Brandon Marsh. The two runners on base for Castellanos' homer were charged to Pallante.

