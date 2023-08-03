Cardinals center fielder Lars Nootbaar sat on the warning track shaking his head with a sheepish grin as he looked up rookie Jordan Walker in the fourth inning. Nootbaar had just pulled down a catch that saved an extra-base hit and temporarily preserved a no-hit bid by pitcher Dakota Hudson on Wednesday night.

Nootbaar recovered after getting a shaky initial jump, got himself turned around and reached up while backpedaling in time to snag the ball out of the air as he smacked back-first into the padded outfield wall. It wasn’t the textbook way of chasing down a fly ball, but it got the job done.

“J-Walk was all excited about it, and I told him don’t get excited about that,” Nootbaar said. “I spun three times that I shouldn’t have to, so made it a little tougher than I wanted it to be. But I’m glad I got the out.”

Hudson didn’t give up a hit until his 64th pitch of the night, and he held the Minnesota Twins to three runs on two hits over seven innings as the Cardinals secured a 7-3 win in the second game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium. Hudson also tallied a season-high seven strikeouts.

The Cardinals (48-61) evened the series at one game apiece heading into Thursday night’s rubber match.

Nootbaar injured his back on a similar play at Busch Stadium earlier this season when he made a catch just before he slammed back-first into the wall. This time he came away feeling fine. At the time, his primary concern was helping keep Hudson’s no-hit bid alive.

“I realized that,” Nootbaar said of the no hitter. “That’s why put the ego aside and was like an out is an out. It doesn’t always have to be pretty.”

Nootbaar (2-for-4) and his partners in the outfield each put some pretty swings on pitches at the expense of Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan. Left fielder Tyler O’Neill, Nootbaar and Walker each homered in a four-run second inning to put the Cardinals in control of the game and give Hudson some breathing room.

That trio of outfielders became the first group to homer in the same inning for the Cardinals in more than 20 years. The last time all three outfielders for the Cardinals hit home runs in the same inning was Sept 19, 2002. That threesome included Eli Marrero, Jim Edmonds and Albert Pujols, and all three came in consecutive at-bats against pitcher Todd Jones.

Four runs proved enough for Hudson (2-0). A former first-round draft pick of the Cardinals (34th overall) in 2016, Hudson is one of the pitchers in position to take advantage of the departures of Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty via trades earlier this week.

“Him and Libby are going to get a shot at this,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “They’re going to get their outings. We need to see what we have.”

The Cardinals plan to get Hudson and left-hander Matthew Liberatore multiple starts in the final two months of the season as they evaluate their existing pitching options ahead of the offseason.

“It’s an opportunity for today,” Hudson said. “Today is the only start I’m guaranteed, before today. I’ll have to conversation, but hopefully Oli is going to give me another nod. So we’ll see. That’s kind of just how I’m taking it, one day at a time.”

Hudson has had success in the big leagues before. In 2019, he went 16-7 with a 3.35 ERA in 33 games (32 starts). He relies heavily on soft contact, getting ground balls and trusting his defense to make plays behind him.

On Wednesday night, the Cardinals turned a pair of double plays with Hudson on the mound. He combined that with more swing-and-miss than has been typical for him this season. He’d averaged 7.31 strikeouts per 9 innings in the minors this season, but tallied seven strikeouts in seven innings against the Twins.

Asked if looking at each start as a one-time “opportunity” placed any more pressure on him to perform, Hudson offered an interesting response.

“It just makes it more fun,” Hudson said. “I mean, it’s baseball at the end of the day. I think if you just stay in the moment you enjoy more what you’re really a part of. There’s not many people that ever get to step in that stadium or on that field especially with this group of guys. I’m playing with some of the best players in baseball right now. I enjoy every day I get out there. So I think it keeps me there.”

Hudson didn’t give up a run until the seventh inning, but he walked Max Kepler, hit Kyle Farmer with a pitch and then gave up a three-run home run to Matt Wallner.

Hudson’s command started to get away from him in the seventh. Since he’d been recalled from Triple-A, Hudson had thrown mostly in relief. Though he did have a 93-pitch relief outing after a truncated start by Miles Mikolas due to ejection.

Hudson’s will go through three or four jerseys in an outing in an effort to stay dry if he’s sweating a lot. It rained periodically during Wednesday night’s game, and the game time temperature was 81 degrees.

He admitted that he didn’t swap out his uniform at all because he usually waits until after he has given up at least one hit. Of course, he didn’t give up a hit until the sixth inning. That made for a wet, sweaty and damp uniform. His grip may have suffered in the late innings as a result.

“I was pretty drenched by that time,” Hudson said. “Their relievers came in and had a quick last couple innings. I really never got the chance. The rain made the rosin bag pretty wet, so I had a few kind of get away there at the end.”

Hudson turned in his first quality start since Sept. 17, 2022. Coming on the heels of Miles Mikolas pitching seven innings on Tuesday night, Hudson’s outing gave the Cardinals back-to-back seven-inning outings from their starters for just the second time this season. It was the 11th time this season a Cardinals starter went seven innings.

The last time came when Jordan Montgomery and Mikolas tossed back-to-back seven-inning starts against the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C., on June 20-21.

The Cardinals added three more runs after the four-run second inning. Alec Burleson swatted a three-run homer in the seventh, which accounted for the rest of the team’s scoring.

Burleson, a rookie who won a Triple-A batting title and hit 20 homers in the minors last season, has seen sporadic playing time throughout the season. He’s had periods of playing on a daily basis as well as periods of playing infrequently or only off the bench.

With the Cardinals front office viewing the final months of this season as an evaluation period, Burleson hopes to garner regular at-bats in order to show how he can contribute.

“You can look at it a few different ways,” Burleson said. “I think you can be nervous and kind of take it as a tryout, I guess. Or you can take it and run with it. Obviously, I want to do the second option.

“But I think once I get those consistent at-bats, I think the results speak for itself. I’m just excited to kind of move on and hopefully get those at-bats. It’s not going to change anything for me. I’m just looking forward to get more games in.”