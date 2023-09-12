BALTIMORE — Three of the last four starts for Cardinals right-hander Dakota Hudson have come against three of the more challenging lineups in Major League Baseball.

His personal obstacle course has included match-ups on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles. All three rank among the top third in the majors in scoring, and the Orioles entered the night ranked sixth in runs per game.

Hudson, 28, isn’t a prototypical power pitcher who relies on strikeouts. He’s straight out of the Cardinals’ model of recent past success based on efficiency, keeping the ball down, relying on consistent weak contact and strong defense to limit stifle opposing offenses.

Of course, the approach offers a smaller margin for error than leaning on an ability to consistently elicit swing-and-miss from opposing batters. The ball being in play regularly means more chances for bad things to happen.

For the better part of four innings, Hudson kept the ball on the ground and limited the damage the Orioles caused.

Then, in the fifth inning the Orioles forced a tipping point. Hudson had pitched into a considerable jam, but this time it was on the bullpen to try to get out of trouble.

Instead with three batters on base that were Hudson’s responsibility, reliever Andre Pallante gave up a grand slam that swung the game on the way to an 11-5 loss for the Cardinals in the series opener at Orioles Park at Camden Yards.

“Lots of groundballs,” Hudson said. “Groundballs through the hole here and there. Just had them sneak through at inopportune times. It’s just kind of one of those frustrating games. I don’t know really what to take away from it. I’m going to have to go back and kind of look at some stuff and re-evaluate and build from there.”

The teams traded runs early on with the Cardinals (63-81) drawing first blood on a first-inning run on an RBI single by Willson Contreras (3-for-4, two RBIs). The Orioles (91-52) responded with two runs in the second aided by a Nolan Arenado throwing error. However, the Cardinals took the lead back with a three-run third that began with a Lars Nootbaar leadoff double.

Hudson (6-2) gave up one run in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Adam Frazier, but the Cardinals restored the two-run lead in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Jordan Walker (1-for-4, walk).

Hudson pitched with men on base in all but one inning. He retired the side in order in the third on a line out, a groundball and a fly out. However, the rest of the night the Orioles created traffic on the base paths.

“He gave up a lot of weak contact base hits through the shift,” Contreras said. “They were able to find some holes.”

In the first four frames, Hudson walked two and allowed five hits (just one extra-base hit).

“The first couple innings, he was just executing down in the zone with the sinker,” Contreras said of Hudson. “As the game went on, he just started missing a little up in the zone. That’s when they started getting hits.”

The Orioles got back-to-back singles by two of their young stars, catcher Adley Rutschman and shortstop Gunnar Henderson, to start the fifth inning.

After Hudson got Anthony Santander to strikeout swinging, Ryan O’Hearn hit an RBI double on a sinking line drive that center fielder Tommy Edman made a diving attempt to catch. That pulled the Orioles within a run of tying with runners on second and third. That also prompted a mound visit from pitching coach Dusty Blake.

Hudson then pitched carefully to Ryan Mountcastle, leaning heavily on his slider, but he walked Mountcastle and loaded the bases. The walk was the last batter Hudson faced.

“I felt like it was we were in the situation, second and third, and I’m throwing my stuff for either a very weak contact hold the guy at third or I’m coming out there and trying to get some swing and miss under the zone,” Hudson said. “Guy takes it, a walk, bases loaded. I’m thinking, okay, here I am — groundball guy — double play opportunity potentially. That just wasn’t the case. I thought communication could have been a little bit different.”

Asked if he’d approached the Mountcastle at-bat as though he’d thought he’d get a chance to work out of trouble, Hudson replied, “Yeah, I mean the game is right there. It’s 4 to 5, regardless of the previous runs. The situation is still there. The game is in hand. I’m throwing the best stuff out there I have and it just didn’t work out. I feel like it’s unfortunate, but that’s baseball.”

Instead, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol turned to right-hander Andre Pallante to face the left-handed hitting Cedric Mullins in hopes of getting a groundball.

Marmol had already made up his mind before the walk to Mountcastle that Hudson wouldn't face Mullins with two men in scoring position with Pallanate ready in the bullpen.

Pallante, a right-hander who has more success against left-handed hitters than right-handed hitters over his career, and has a high groundball rate.

Mullins fell behind 1-2 on three consecutive fastballs from Pallante. When Pallante went to the curveball that spun into the bottom of the zone as opposed to dropping below the zone, Mullins made him pay by mashing that pitch an estimated 370 feet to right field for his third career grand slam.

“He just hung a curveball for loud contact,” Marmol said of Pallante. “You’re looking at the possibility of using (Matthew Liberatore) at some point in that game, but with (Giovanny Gallegos) down today, we wanted to go (Ryan) Helsley in the ninth, (John) King in the eighth and Libby was going to have the seventh, potentially get us out of something in the sixth and have the seventh.”

Pallante allowed a solo home run to Henderson in the sixth inning. He finished the night having allowed two runs on three hits, including two home runs, in 1 2/3 innings. The three runners on base for the Mullins grand slam were all the responsibility of Hudson.

Pallante had given up two runs in his previous seven appearances before Monday night. He hadn’t allowed a home run since Aug. 5.

The Orioles added a pair of runs in the eighth to push them past double digits for the night.

Hudson (6-2) finished the night having allowed a season-high seven runs on eight hits and three walks. The last three runs charged to him scored on the grand slam after he’d came out of the game.

This season, opponents have batted .333 and slugged .643 against Hudson the third time seeing him in a game compared to batting .197 and slugging .279 the first time around and batting .226 and slugging .403 the second time through.

Hudson had thrown just 80 pitches, but he was in his third trip through the batting order when Marmol opted to go to Pallante in the fifth.

“Dak was doing a nice job navigating that lineup, a lot of lefties in it,” Marmol said. “He was on the ground quite a bit. Then the fifth inning, then third time through got him. A lot of balls in play, then the walk chased him.”

