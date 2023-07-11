The 2023 MLB draft continues, and ends, on Tuesday with rounds 11-20. The Cardinals will be on the clock with the 335th pick in round 11 and have 10 picks on the draft’s final day.

With nine picks through the first 10 rounds of the draft, the Cardinals have only taken college outfielders and college pitchers. By doing so, it is the second consecutive year that St. Louis has taken nine consecutive college players to begin the draft.

Here’s who the Cardinals have taken so far on Day 3:

Round 11, 335th overall

SS Dakota Harris

Age: 21

Bats/Throws: S/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 197 pounds

School: University of Oklahoma

Background: Harris played in one season for the Sooners and slashed .328/.403/.516 in 46 games. He transferred to OU from Polk State College in Winter Haven, Florida, where he received recognitions for his defense including the NJCAA national co-defensive player of the year honors in 2022.

Round 12, 365th overall

OF Brayden Jobert

Age: 22

Bats/Throws: L/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 209 pounds

School: Louisiana State University

Background: Across two seasons with LSU, Jobert batted .273 with a .381 OBP and a .587 slugging percentage. He connected on 32 homers — 18 of which came in the 2021-22 season. Jobert’s 2022-23 season included a .301/.409/.596 slash line and 49 RBIs in 60 games. He played in all three of the Tigers’ College World Series championship games against the University of Florida and hit a home in each of the final two games of the series to help LSU to a national championship.

Round 13, 395th overall

1B William Sullivan

Age: 22

Bats/Throws: L/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 216 pounds

School: Troy University

Background: Sullivan played in four seasons for Troy University where he hit .289in 162 games. He connected on 44 doubles ad homered 26 times. Seventeen of his homers came during the 2023 season.

Round 14, 425th overall

RHP Jacob Odle

Age: 19

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 210 pounds

School: Orange Coast College (California)

Background: Odle appeared in 14 games this past year with OCC and also pitched in the MLB draft where he posted a 2.03 ERA and struck out 29 batters in 13 1/3 innings during the summer league. He possesses a fastball that is in the mid-90s and that touches 99 mph to go with a swing-and-miss curveball, per the MLB draft broadcast.

Round 15, 455th overall

SS Tre Richardson

Age: 21

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 165 pounds

School: Texas Christian University

Background: In one season for the Horned Frogs, Richardson batted .311 with a .392 OBP and 60 RBIs in 68 games. He played in four College World Series for TCU and got a hit in three of the four games he appeared in. Prior to playing for TCU, Richardson spent three seasons at Baylor University. He is a childhood friend and former teammate of Cardinals top prospect Masyn Winn. The two Kingwood, Texas natives attended high school together.

Round 16, 485th overall

RHP Tyler Bradt

Age: 22

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 196 pounds

School: East Carolina University

Background: Bradt appeared in 18 games in relief for ECU and had an 8.10 ERA over 16 2/3 innings. He struck out 23 batters and walked 10 for the Pirates after he spent his first three collegiate seasons at the Virginia Military Institute.

Round 17, 515th overall

3B Trey Paige

Age: 22

Bats/Throws: L/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 215 pounds

School: Delaware State University

Background: Paige played four seasons for the Hornets and batted .372 with a .473 OBP and a .659 slugging percentage in 153 career games. The 22-year-old ended the 2023 season with a .372 average and hit 15 home runs — his second consecutive season with a .370 batting average or higher and 15 homers.

Round 18, 545th overall

RHP Hunter Kublick

Age: 20

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds

School: Umpqua Community College (Oregon)

Background: Kublick pitched 60 2/3 innings over the last two seasons with Umpqua Community College. He posted a 2.37 ERA and struck out 64 batters in two seasons. This past spring, Kublick made just seven appearance for his program and logged 39 innings.

Round 19, 575th overall

C Graysen Tarlow

Age: 22

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

School: Cal State Northridge

Background: Tarlow batted .311 and had a .417 on-base percentage in 49 games this past spring for the Matadors. He played in two seasons for CSUN and walked more often (46) than he struck out (37) in the two campaigns.

Round 20, 605th overall

LHP Cameron Johnson

Age: 18

Bats/Throws: L/L

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 240 pounds

School: IMG Academy (Florida)

Background: Johnson entered the draft ranked by Baseball America as the 43rd best draft prospect. He has a tendency to keep the ball on the ground and has gotten his fastball up to 98 mph — though his control can be spotty, his scouting report says. Johnson is committed to Louisiana State University and has the option to pursue his collegiate commitment and not sign a pro contract.

Local Line

Elijah Dale, a righty from Illinois State University and a St. Pius X high grad, was drafted in the 13th round by the Mariners. The St. Louis native played in one season for ISU after playing his first two collegiate seasons at Kansas State.

University of Missouri third baseman and fellow St. Louis native Luke Mann was drafted in the 14th round by Oakland. Mann is a St. John Vianney high grad.

Dominic Voegele, a graduate from Columbia high school in Columbia, Illinois, was drafted in the 20th round by the Diamondbacks. Voegle, a two-way player, is signed to Kansas University.

Former Christian Brothers College standout turned SEC pitcher Christian Little was drafted in the 19th round by the Mets. The CBC grad pitched for Vanderbilt University in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to LSU.

Right-hander Chandler Murphy, who spent one season with the Mizzou, was drafted in the 12th round by the Rays.

