After selecting University of Arizona outfielder Chase Davis in the first round (21st overall) Sunday, the Cardinals, who didn’t have a second-round pick, begin Day 2 of the 2023 MLB draft with the 90th overall pick.

Day 2 includes rounds 3-10.

In recent years, St. Louis's talent from rounds 3-10 of the draft include current big leaguers Tommy Edman (sixth round, 196th overall) Brendan Donovan (seventh round, 213th overall), and Lars Nootbaar (eighth round, 243rd overall) and prospects Gordon Graceffo (fifth round, 151st overall) and Victor Scott II (fifth round, 157th overall).

Here’s who the Cardinals have taken so far on Day 2:

Round 3, 90th overall

OF Travis Honeyman

Age: 21

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds

School: Boston College

Background: Honeyman spent three seasons at Boston College and batted .382 with 24 home runs, 51 RBIs, and a .501 slugging percentage during his three seasons there. Much of his success came in 2022 and 2023, once he became a full-time player. The 6-foot-2 outfielder was ranked as the 61st-best prospect entering the draft, per MLB.com. He mainly stayed in center field and left field during his first two seasons at BC before moving over to play right field for most of this past spring. Baseball America describes Honeyman as a “good athlete” and as a “tick above-average runner” with an average arm. In his three seasons at BC, he struck out 43 times in 339 at-bats.

Round 4, 122nd overall

LHP Quinn Mathews

Age: 22

Bats/Throws: L/L

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 188 pounds

School: Stanford University

Background: Mathews posted a 4.10 ERA and went 25-10 in four seasons for the Cardinal. He worked mostly in relief during the 2022 season before making 18 starts (19 appearances) and going 10-4 with a 3.75 ERA during the 2023 season. The 22-year-old throws a four-pitch mix of a fastball that sits 90-94 mph, slider, changeup, and curveball and stuck out 343 batters in 311 2/3 careers innings while playing in the Pac-12 conference. Baseball Americas rates Mathews’ changeup as his best secondary pitch and projects the lefty as a back-of-the-rotation starter. He has shown the ability to hold his arsenal and control late into his starts. One of Mathews' marquee starts was a nine-inning outing on June 11 vs. Texas during which he allowed three runs and struck out 16 on 156 pitches.

5th round, 158th overall

OF Zach Levenson

Age: 21

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 211 pounds

School: University of Miami

Background: In 114 career games for the Hurricanes after transferring from Seminole State College of Florida, Levenson produced a .295/.406/.545 slash line and drove in 73 runs. His swing has been described as “a bit on the aggressive side” but one that has produced a 107 mph exit velocity and a 90th percentile exit velocity, according to Baseball America’s scouting report on the Florida native. He profiles as an “average to slightly above-average” right fielder and has the potential to stick there once he begins playing professionally.

Round 6, 185th overall

RHP Jason Savacool

Age: 21

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

School: University of Maryland

Background: A start since his freshman year in 2021, Savacool went 24-11 with a 4.19 ERA and 270 strikeouts in 279 innings across three seasons for Maryland. He posted a 4.22 ERA in 96 innings and allowed a .253 average to opposing hitters during his 2023 season. Described as “solidly built,” the 21-year-old has some “funk” and “violence” to his delivery, per Baseball America. His fastball is in the low 90s and can get up to 96 mph. He possesses a four-seam and sinking two-seam style of a fastball, his scouting report says. A low-80s slider, a curveball that is in the upper-70s and a mid-80s changeup round out the rest of his arsenal. Savacool is described as a “solid back-end starter.”

Round 7, 215th overall

RHP Charles Harrison

Age: 21

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

School: UCLA

Background: Used exclusively as a reliever during his four seasons at UCLA, Harrison maintained a 3.15 ERA in 80 innings. The 21-year-old comes off his best season as he sported a 1.38 ERA in 26 innings (22 appearances) for the Bruins in his senior season. He fanned 87 batters over his career and walked 28. Some of Harrison’s traits have shown the ability for him to start, according to Baseball America. He has a fastball that ranges from 92 to 93 mph and can get up to 96 mph to go along with a “wipeout” slider that has late action and led to swing-and-miss vs. righties. He also throws a changeup and a curveball that he’s shown the capability to land for a strike. Baseball American projects him as a mid-leverage reliever if stating isn’t an option.

Round 8, 245th overall

Ixan Henderson

Age: 21

Bats/Throws: L/L

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

School: Fresno State

Background: A starter in his last two seasons with the Bulldogs, Henderson, whose first name is pronounced similar to logged 202 1/3 innings and held a 4.18 for his career with Fresno State. He notched 230 strikeouts and walked 94. His best season came in 2023 when he made 15 starts and went 4-4 with a 3.74 ERA and 100 strikeouts across 89 innings. The left-hander has a four-pitch mix of a low-90s fastball, an upper-70s slider, a low-70s curveball, and a changeup that is in the low 80s, his scouting report on Baseball American reads. In his final season, Henderson had a 26% swing-and-miss rate on his fastball. His slider is considered his best secondary pitch. He has the potential to be a back-of-the-rotation starter, according to Baseball America.

Round 9, 275th overall

RHP Christian Worley

Age: 21

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds

School: Virginia Tech

Background: Worley was limited to just 10 innings across five relief appearances during his third season for the Hokies. The righty had a 2.70 ERA in his limited work. He appeared in 26 games over the past three seasons, all of which have come in relief. The 21-year-old Virginia native maintained a 4.42 ERA over 36 2/3 career innings and struck out 57 batters. He limited hitters to a .212 average and walked 12 batters in his three collegiate seasons.

Round 10, 305th overall

OF Caden Kendle

Age: 21

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds

School: UC Irvine

Background: Across three seasons with the Anteaters, Kendle slashed .317/.428/.507 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs, and 74 RBIs. Kendle played sparingly in 2021 before becoming a breakout factor in 2022. He drew 49 walks and struck out 72 times in 130 games for UCI. He has above-average raw power and is an above-average defender with strong instincts, per Baseball America. His defensive skills profile him as someone who fits in right field and could be “an asset” in both left and center field, his scouting report says.

Local Line

Missouri State University outfielder Spencer Nivens was drafted in the fifth round by the Royals. Nivens, a Columbia, Missouri native, played two seasons with MSU. Right-handers Jake Eddington and and Hayden Minton joined Nivens as MSU products drafted. Eddington, a Doniphan, Missouri native, was taken in the seventh round by the Phillies. Minton was taken in the ninth round by the Tigers.

University of Missouri righty Zach Franklin, who spent his final collegiate season in Columbia, was drafted in the 10th round by the White Sox. Avery Owusu-Asiedu, an outfielder from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, was drafted by the Phillies in the ninth round.

