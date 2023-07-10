After selecting University of Arizona outfielder Chase Davis in the first round (21st overall) Sunday, the Cardinals, who didn’t have a second-round pick, begin Day 2 of the 2023 MLB draft with the 90th overall pick.

Day 2 includes rounds 3-10.

In recent years, St. Louis's talent from rounds 3-10 of the draft include current big leaguers Tommy Edman (sixth round, 196th overall) Brendan Donovan (seventh round, 213th overall), and Lars Nootbaar (eighth round, 243rd overall) and prospects Gordon Graceffo (fifth round, 151st overall) and Victor Scott II (fifth round, 157th overall).

Here’s who the Cardinals have taken so far on Day 2:

Round 3, 90th overall

OF Travis Honeyman

Age: 21

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 190-pounds

School: Boston College

Background: Honeyman spent three seasons at Boston College and batted .382 with 24 home runs, 51 RBIs, and a .501 slugging percentage during his three seasons there. Much of his success came in 2022 and 2023, once he became a full-time player. The 6-foot-2 outfielder was ranked as the 61st-best prospect entering the draft, per MLB.com. He mainly stayed in center field and left field during his first two seasons at BC before moving over to play right field for most of this past spring. Baseball America describes Honeyman as a “good athlete” and as a “tick above-average runner” with an average arm. In his three seasons at BC, he struck out 43 times in 339 at-bats.

Round 4, 122nd overall

LHP Quinn Mathews

Age: 22

Bats/Throws: L/L

Height/Size: 6-foot-5, 188-pounds

School: Stanford University

Background: Mathews posted a 4.10 ERA and went 25-10 in four seasons for the Cardinal. He worked mostly in relief during the 2022 season before making 18 starts (19 appearances) and going 10-4 with a 3.75 ERA during the 2023 season. The 22-year-old throws a four-pitch mix of a fastball that sits 90-94 mph, slider, changeup, and curveball and stuck out 343 batters in 311 2/3 careers innings while playing in the Pac-12 conference. Baseball Americas rates Mathews’ changeup as his best secondary pitch and projects the lefty as a back-of-the-rotation starter. He has shown the ability to hold his arsenal and control late into his starts. One of Mathews' marquee starts was a nine-inning outing on June 11 vs. Texas during which he allowed three runs and struck out 16 on 156 pitches.

5th round, 158th overall

OF Zach Levenson

Age: 21

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Size: 6-foot-2, 211-pounds

School: University of Miami

Background: In 114 career games for the Hurricanes after transferring from Seminole State College of Florida, Levenson produced a .295/.406/.545 slash line and drove in 73 runs. His swing has been described as “a bit on the aggressive side” but one that has produced a 107 mph exit velocity and a 90th percentile exit velocity, according to Baseball America’s scouting report on the Florida native. He profiles as an “average to slightly above-average” right fielder and has the potential to stick there once he begins playing professionally.

Local Line

Missouri State Univeristy outfielder Spencer Nivens was drafted in the fifth round by the Kansas City Royals. Nivens, a Columbia, Missouri native, played two seasons with Missouri State University and batted .343 with a .slugging percentage and a .440 on-base percentage.