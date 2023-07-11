The 2023 MLB draft continues, and ends, on Tuesday with rounds 11-20. The Cardinals will be on the clock with the 335th pick in round 11 and have 10 picks on the draft’s final day.

With nine picks through the first 10 rounds of the draft, the Cardinals have only taken college outfielders and college pitchers. By doing so, it is the second consecutive year that St. Louis has taken nine consecutive college players to begin the draft.

Here’s who the Cardinals have taken so far on Day 3:

Round 11, 335th overall

SS Dakota Harris

Age: 21

Bats/Throws: S/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 197 pounds

School: University of Oklahoma

Background: Harris played in one season for the Sooners and slashed .328/.403/.516 in 46 games. He transferred to OU from Polk State College in Winter Haven, Florida, where he received recognitions for his defense including the NJCAA national co-defensive player of the year honors in 2022.

Round 12, 365th overall

OF Brayden Jobert

Age: 22

Bats/Throws: L/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 209 pounds

School: Louisiana State University

Background: Across two seasons with LSU, Jobert batted .273 with a .381 OBP and a .587 slugging percentage. He connected on 32 homers — 18 of which came in the 2021-22 season. Jobert’s 2022-23 season included a .301/.409/.596 slash line and 49 RBIs in 60 games. He played in all three of the Tigers’ College World Series championship games against the University of Florida and hit a home in each of the final two games of the series to help LSU to a national championship.

Local Line

University of Missouri right-hander Chandler Murphy was drafted in the 12th round by the Rays. Murphy spent one season with Mizzou after transferring from the University of Arizona.

This story will be updated as the draft continues. Keep checking stltoday.com for the latest Cardinals news.