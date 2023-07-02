First pitch for Sunday’s series finale is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. CT at Busch Stadium.

Before leaving Busch Stadium for the last time ahead of the All-Star break, the Cardinals have a chance to shape the optics and substance of their past few weeks.

They either will be the team that has lost only one of his its past five series and could be building momentum for the second half, or they’ll be the club that won only two of its past five series and cannot escape the gravitational pull of last place.

Enter Jordan Montgomery.

The Cardinals’ most consistent starter this season – and author of the majority of their quality starts – draws the series finale start against his first club, the club that traded him to the Cardinals 11 months ago. With a chance to win the series after splitting Saturday’s doubleheader, the New York Yankees will start their ace, right-hander Gerrit Cole. One of the first-half favorites for the American League Cy Young Award, Cole has allowed three or fewer earned runs in five consecutive starts. Thirteen times this season he’s allowed two or fewer.

Nolan Arenado, batting cleanup Sunday, is nine-for-19 (.474) in his career against Cole. He is the only Cardinals hitter with more than three hits against the right-hander. Paul Goldschmidt, nudged back to No. 3 in the lineup for the series finale, is three-for-20 (.150) with six strikeouts in his career vs. Cole.

Shortly after the Cardinals sent center fielder Harrison Bader to the Bronx for Montgomery, the Yankees visited Busch a year ago and his turn came up.

Montgomery pitched five shutout innings against his former teammates.

It was his Cardinals debut and he won.

The Cardinals reach the final home series of the first half having taken a road series against the Mets, a road series from Washington, split with the Cubs in London, and lost a home series to Houston. Going 3-1-1 in five series puts the Cardinals on pace to claw out of the 9 ½-game deficit in the National League Central. Going 2-2-1 continues to dry the cement around their feet.

Lineups

Cardinals (34-48, 5th in NL Central, 9.5 GB)

1. Brendan Donovan, DH

2. Lars Nootbaar, CF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Alec Burleson, RF

6. Jordan Walker, LF

7. Nolan Gorman, 2B

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Yankees (46-37, 3rd in AL East, 9.5 GB)

1. D. J. LeMahieu, 3B

2. Gleyber Torres, 2B

3. Giancarlo Stanton, DH

4. Harrison Bader, CF

5. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, RF

6. Anthony Volpe, SS

7. Jake Bauers, 1B

8. Jose Trevino, C

9. Oswaldo Cabrera, LF

P: Gerrit Cole, RHP

Pitching matchups

LHP Jordan Montgomery (5-7, 3.52 ERA): Brings a three-game winning streak into his second career start against his original team. In June, Montgomery had the seventh-lowest ERA in the National League (1.71), and of his five starts four of them qualified as a quality start. He is the Cardinals’ leader with 146 strikeouts since he was acquired at the 2022 trade deadline. He has not walked a left-handed batter since being acquired by the Cardinals. At Busch, Montgomery is 8-5 with a 3.46 ERA in 17 starts. He has a 4.14 ERA at home this season. The Cardinals have lost nine of his 16 starts this season by one run or being shutout.

RHP Gerrit Cole (8-1, 2.78 ERA): In 92 starts since signing a $324-million deal with the Yankees, Cole is 44-20 with a 3.19 ERA and 707 strikeouts. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 71 of his 92 starts in pinstripes or road gray. Those wins lead the American League since 2020. Those strikeouts are the most in the majors. He will be making his seventh start of this season on the road, where he is 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA. In his career against the Cardinals, the former Pirates right-hander has gone 8-4 with a 2.96 ERA in 15 starts. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 12 of those 15 starts. Cole was the American League’s pitcher of the month for the first month of this season after starting the year 5-0 with a 1.11 ERA.

Number(s) to know

315 – Career home runs by Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is one shy of tying Hall of Famer Scott Rolen for the 15th most homers by a player who primarily played third.

No. 37 – Oliver Marmol turns 37 on Sunday, meaning he’s the same age as his jersey number.

Injury report

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): Gold Glove-winning left fielder is hoping to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Class AAA Memphis. O’Neill took batting practice on the field prior to Friday’s opener against the Yankees as he continues to gradually increase his workouts and incorporate running, throwing, and swinging on each day. O’Neill noted that build up would be different and “a little bit longer” than previous rehab assignment’s he’s been on. The Cardinals moved O’Neill to the 60-day IL on June 16. The move to the 60-day IL does not alter his timetable for a return. (Updated July 2)

UT Brendan Donovan (throwing arm discomfort): In the lineup Sunday and playing DH. A late scratch to Friday’s lineup before a thunderstorm forced the postponement of Friday’s game, Donovan will not throw for the next few days to allow issues in his arm to subside. He’ll go through a throwing program following the rest period. A scan of his arm on Friday did not cause any alarm for the club. Donovan is cleared to swing and could appear at DH or in a pinch hit role over the weekend. (Updated July 2)

LHP Packy Naughton (forearm strain): Naughton had season-ending surgery on June 26 to repair the flexor tendon in his forearm. He is in a cast and brace and remains many weeks away from beginning his rehab. During the procedure, the surgeon examined the integrity of Naughton’s elbow and determined that it did not need to be reconstructed, lessening the time that Naughton will need to recover. Naughton made four appearances in relief this season before he landed on the IL in early April. (Updated July 2)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): The Cardinals’ closer began a throwing program on Thursday, and he has solid returns the day after increasing his throws, lengthening them to 50 feet or thereabouts. His return before the trade deadline is not likely. He’ll need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment after he has made strides in the coming two weeks with a throwing program that begins from “square one.” He felt discomfort in his right forearm while playing catch earlier this month, and he went on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 10. The medical staff initially prescribed at least 10 days without throwing. (Updated July 2)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford was placed on the 15-day injured list and righty James Naile was recalled in a corresponding move on Friday. Woodford will undergo imaging to reveal the extent of the injury. He last pitched on Thursday and gave up four runs and provided 2 1/3 innings of relief in a 14-0 loss to the Astros. (Updated June 30)

What’s next

The Cardinals travel Sunday night to Miami, where they will face Skip Schumaker and the Marlins in a four-day series hinged around the holiday. Tuesday’s game will be a noon start. The Cardinals do not return to Busch Stadium until after the All-Star break, on July 14.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.