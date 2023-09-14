BALTIMORE — Drew Rom’s initial visions of his first win at Camden Yards included him wearing an Orioles uniform, not him beating the Orioles. But the Cardinals rookie left-hander admitted that he likes the way things actually unfolded better than the image he had in his head for years.

The big bearded smile on his face painted that picture as well.

Rom, a left-hander selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by the Orioles, earned his first major-league win in a series-clinching 1-0 Cardinals victory over the Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday night. The ninth shutout of the season for the Cardinals pitching staff featured Rom nearly carrying a no-hitter through five innings.

The win capped a 6-3 road trip for the Cardinals and gave them series wins in all three cities during the trip.

Asked about the image he had of his first win in that ballpark, Rom admitted it was quite a bit different.

“But I think that one feels a little bit sweeter though, just because,” Rom said. “Yeah, they did trade me away, but I’ve got no chip on my shoulder because of that. Just going out there and pitching well against some of your best friends, it’s always a good feeling. Getting the first win too, that always feels good against them — especially when they’ve been such a high-powered offense this whole season.”

The Orioles (91-53) rank among the top five in scoring in the majors and boast the American League’s best record.

While Rom has no hard feelings toward the Orioles, he does value bragging rights against his friends wearing black and orange. Plus, he now gets to root for them to have success the rest of the season.

“Those are always going to always be some of my best friends that I’ve made along the way for a lifetime,” Rom said. “And you know what, if they end up winning everything I still get a ring. So of course that’s going to be nice.”

Rom (1-2) registered a career-high seven strikeouts in 5⅓ innings. He held the Orioles scoreless and allowed two hits and three walks. The 23-year-old became the youngest Cardinals starter to strike out seven or more in a road start since Jack Flaherty on July 2, 2019, in Seattle.

The Cardinals (65-81) acquired Rom in the trade that sent Flaherty to the Orioles at this summer’s MLB trading deadline.

Rom said he still credits the Orioles for about 90% of the pitcher he is today because of the things he learned about himself, metrics, data and how to be a pitcher over the better part of six years to start his professional career.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the Cardinals will be the ones to show him how to reach a higher level and making the finer tweaks throughout a game, a week or a season.

He showcased the latest “tweak” he’d worked on with Cardinals pitching coach Dusty Blake in Wednesday night’s outing.

Rom used his fastball to overpower Orioles hitters at the top of the zone and on the inner half of the plate.

“It was different,” Rom said of his fastball. “I think it just had a little bit more life to it. I think that just had to do with some mechanical tweaks that I’ve made over the last couple weeks that me, Dusty and the whole pitching staff have really been bouncing off of each other.”

The idea behind the adjustments had been to get back to the fastball he’d had in Triple-A. Despite deceptive velocity ranging from 91-94 mph, Rom displayed a knack for getting consistent swings and misses while with the Orioles.

Wednesday night, he had Orioles hitters shaking their heads as they made the slow stroll back to their dugout. He threw his four-seam fastball on 50 of his 93 pitches. Of the 22 swings by the Orioles, they missed nine times (41% whiff rate).

In the first three innings, Rom got 10 swings and misses including seven on four-seam fastballs. He didn’t lean on his sweeping slider early on, instead coming right at the Orioles' right-hand heavy lineup.

Five of the first nine outs he recorded came via strikeouts, including four with batters swinging at the third strike. After he gave up a leadoff walk to Jorge Mateo in the third inning, Rom struck out the next three batters, Adley Rutschman, Ramon Urias and Anthony Santander, and he got all three to swing and miss for strike three.

“I did want to strike most of them out just because it would feel a lot better than just a ground ball or something like that,” Rom said. “I just wanted to make sure they couldn’t talk too much over the offseason.”

Rom threw 81 pitches before an Orioles batter recorded a hit against him. Even the pitch that ended the no-hit bid wasn’t hit particularly well. Jorge Mateo’s chopper up the middle was more well-placed than well-hit.

Richie Palacios, who started at second base for the first time, ranged toward the middle, slid on a knee while making a backhand stop and threw a one-hopper from the outfield grass behind second base that hit the glove a split second tardy.

Mateo’s sprint speed ranks among the 99th percentile of major league players according to MLB Statcast data. Any other runner on the Orioles roster, and the no-hitter may have remained in play going into the sixth inning.

Rom got the next batter, Rutschman, to hit an inning-ending fly ball.

Rom’s outing extended just two batters into the sixth. He struck out Urias swinging at a fastball on the inside corner, then he gave up a double into the left field corner by Santander.

That’s when right-hander Casey Lawrence came in out of the bullpen to finish the inning. Lawrence walked a batter, which put two on and one out, but he stranded both runners on base and kept the one-run lead.

“He did a really nice job. He navigated that lineup extremely well,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “He had everything for strikes, really good composure throughout the entire game. He got some swing and miss at the top of the zone with the fastball. He made some really good pitches. Outstanding outing, exactly what we needed.”

Giovanny Gallegos (one inning), John King (one inning) and Ryan Helsley (one inning, 10th save) combined to preserve Rom’s first major-league win. Helsley stranded the tying run at third base in the ninth inning.

The Cardinals' lone run came courtesy of Palacios’ fourth-inning home run when he jumped on the first pitch from Orioles starter Kyle Gibson (14-9).

“I just got a good pitch, put a good swing on it and, happily, it went over,” Palacios said. “It wasn’t my plan. I was just trying to hit a ball hard, but it happened to work out there.”

