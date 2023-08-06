The Cardinals wrap up a home series Sunday against the Rockies. First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Zack Thompson (2-3, 4.76) will take the mound for the Cardinals in a bullpen game. Thompson has started one big-league game previously, last season vs. Pittsburgh. He allowed five runs in five innings.

The Rockies will counter with left-hander Austin Gomber (8-8, 5.68), a former Cardinal. Gomber was sent to Colorado as part of the Nolan Arenado trade. He is in the bottom 10 percent among qualified pitchers in hard-hit rate, per Statcast.

The Cardinals are 49-63, last in the NL Central and 11 games out of first. St. Louis lost three of its last four series entering the weekend.

The Rockies are 43-67, last in the NL West. Colorado lost its last three series before heading to St. Louis.

Colorado has not won a series in St. Louis since 2009.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Tyler O’Neill, DH

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Jordan Walker, RF

7. Dylan Carlson, CF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Lars Nootbaar, LF

P: Zack Thompson

ROCKIES

1. Ezequiel Tovar, SS

2. Ryan McMahon, 3B

3. Elias Diaz, DH

4. Nolan Jones, LF

5. Elehuris Montero, 1B

6. Michael Toglia, RF

7. Alan Trejo, 2B

8. Brenton Doyle, CF

9. Austin Wynns, C

P: Austin Gomber

Injury report

UT Brendan Donovan (elbow surgery): Infielder returned to St. Louis to meet with doctors and determine the early stages of his return from elbow surgery, which was completed Wednesday. Donovan is wearing a brace to limit the movement of his arm, but over the coming week, as swelling decreases, he can begin testing the range of motion in his right arm. Donovan had the internal brace procedure, not the complete reconstruction of the elbow associated with Tommy John. He said he got to see into his elbow to see how the repair looked. (Updated Aug. 4)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Headed to join Class AA Springfield for an inning of work Sunday and the start of his rehab assignment. Based on how he recovers from that outing Sunday, the Cardinals will schedule his return to the majors and how many outings in the minors he requires. (Updated Aug. 4)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): The bullpen session for Saturday was delayed due to a cut on Woodford's finger. If he is able to throw without issue Sunday, he'll throw the bullpen session then. That will point him toward a rehab assignment beginning Tuesday or Wednesday at Class AA Springfield. He will prep as a reliever, and if he needs to stretch out and build stamina the Cardinals will have Woodford do that on the job in the majors. (Updated Aug. 5)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. He has at least one more bullpen session before he'll advance to a rehab assignment, but the Cardinals do plan for him to pitch in competition at some point this season and in the minors in the near future. (Updated Aug. 4)