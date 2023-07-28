The Cardinals will only host the Chicago Cubs for one series this summer in St. Louis, so they packed as much drama into the first half inning as possible.

Before the Cardinals recorded the third out of the game, they’d lost starting catcher Willson Contreras to injury, starting pitcher Miles Mikolas to the discretion of the umpires and manager Oliver Marmol to a heat-of-the-moment exchange with an umpire.

The game also marked the first time since 1961 where the Cardinals starting pitcher and starting catcher did not make it through the first inning.

By the time the third out had been recorded Thursday, the Cardinals already had dug a three-run hole on their way to their fourth consecutive loss against the Cubs, a 10-3 drubbing, in front of an sellout crowd at Busch Stadium. The game was the first in a four-game set.

The most recent occurrence of a starting battery having not completed the first inning came in August 2003 when San Diego Padres pitcher Adam Eaton catcher Gary Bennett were ejected in an altercation involving former Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols being hit by a pitch.

Contreras, the former Cubs catcher who signed with the Cardinals this offseason, suffered a scalp laceration when he got hit in the head with the backswing of Cubs hitter Ian Happ.

With two outs and the bases empty, Happ swung and missed at a 2-0 slider from Mikolas. As Happ followed through, his bat clubbed Contreras along the right side of his helmet and immediately sent Contreras down to the ground in pain.

“I was kind of knocked out when I felt the backswing,” Contreras said. “Then I felt something coming down my head and I just grabbed it. It was all blood. That’s when I knew that it was bad.”

Contreras, who has led the majors in batting average (.439) and on-base percentage (.535) since June 25, initially tried to talk his way into remaining in the game when Marmol and head athletic trainer Adam Olsen came to home plate to check on him.

“I was trying to stay in,” Contreras said. “I talked to AO. I was trying to finish the inning with Mikolas and then we make the decision after, but it was bleeding really bad. I understood his point. I had to come out of the game right there. It was bad for me because I wanted to be there. At the same time, he was trying to take care of (me) and make sure that I had nothing else going on.”

Contreras walked off the field under his own power, and he exchanged a brief hug with Happ on his way to the dugout. Contreras said Happ apologized to him on the field.

Contreras had a noticeable gash on the side of his head when he spoke with reporters after the game. He said he’d asked the doctor to use glue to close the cut instead of stitches.

Contreras expressed confidence he’d avoided a concussion and hoped to return to play Friday.

Happ remained at the plate when play resumed after catcher Andrew Knizner entered the game and replaced Contreras.

The next pitch from Mikolas (6-6) veered up and inside, buzzing past Happ as the count moved to 3-1. Then the last pitch uncorked by Mikolas plunked Happ in his butt traveling at 94 miles per hour.

After the umpires conferred on the infield grass, home plate umpire Ryan Additon ejected Mikolas.

“I was a little surprised,” Mikolas said. “I threw a pitch inside. It got him, and he was just going to take his base. There was no chirping or anything between sides. He was going to take his base, and I was waiting on the next ball. Go get the next hitter. They had a meeting and decided to toss me.”

Mikolas could still face further penalty from the MLB office such as a fine or suspension, though he maintained he did not throw at Happ intentionally.

“They believe that there was intent there, and that’s all the reasoning umpires need," Mikolas said. "Everyone is entitled to see what happens and make their own decisions and have their opinions. That was theirs.”

Marmol said he felt the umpires should have issued a warning instead of ejecting Mikolas.

“If the explanation was there was intent behind the first pitch, I feel like there should have been a warning after the first pitch,” Marmol said. “That could have saved everybody a lot of trouble.”

Lance Barksdale, the crew chief for the umpires assigned to the game, addressed the decision to eject Mikolas with a pool reporter.

“We didn’t deem it (intentional),” Barksdale said of the up and in pitch to Happ. “We even talked about that. Yeah, it’s up and in but it wasn’t that close. It was at his arms and he was able to move, and we talked about that, too, afterwards.

“A few years ago they changed it where any throwing incidents now — even though we feel, Ryan (Additon) felt 100% that it was intentional — we are required to get together as a crew and discuss as a crew. And to a man, we all four (agreed) it was no doubt that was intentional. And when it’s intentional, no matter where it hits him at, he’s ejected.”

As he exited the field, Mikolas and members of the Cardinals yelled back and forth with players in the Cubs dugout. Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty and Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman were prominent in the exchange.

While right-hander Dakota Hudson warmed up and prepared to replace Mikolas, Flaherty and first base umpire Will Little had an exchange near the home dugout.

Marmol interjected himself into the exchange, and moments later Little ejected Marmol from the game.

“Guys weren’t happy about the other side just laughing about the situation,” Marmol said. “I mean we had a catcher go down and he’s bleeding. They took offense to that.”

Marmol has now been ejected five times this season and eight times in his managerial career.

“There was some ongoing exchange (between the dugouts) earlier with Jack, with some of their guys, and then when things kind of calmed down, everybody was settled, and he got down toward my end of the dugout,” Little told a pool reporter. “And there were some more exchanges going back and forth between them and the Cubs’ dugout. Various players over there, I’m sure.

“My part over there was we were having a very normal conversation trying to keep his attention toward me and got it calmed down. Marmol, coming over there, I think he thought there was more to it. And there really wasn’t. Other than that, there was an exchange between Marmol and me.”

When the dust settled, Hudson did not get off to a good start in less than ideal circumstances.

Hudson entered the game with two outs and a runner already on base. He gave up a single, walked two batters to force in a run and gave up a two-run double to Christopher Morel as the Cubs scored three runs with two outs in the first inning. The first run was charged to Mikolas.

Hudson pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed five runs on nine hits, two walks, struck out three and tossed 93 pitches.

Knizner, who entered the game after Contreras’ injury, blasted a solo home run in the fourth inning and a two-run home run in the eighth to register the first multi-homer game of his major-league career.

“I’m glad I had my cleats on, shirt tucked in, cup on and everything,” Knizner said of his abrupt entry into the game. “You always have to be ready. You never know. Nothing is a given in this game. You’ve got to be ready to go every single pitch. It just happened to be a little bit earlier than what I’m used to.”

Knizner became the fifth catcher in MLB history to come off the bench and hit two home runs in a game. He joined current Cubs manager David Ross (2009), Mark Salas (1987), Carl Sawatski (1962) and Hawk Taylor (1964) as catchers who’ve held that distinction.

“When you get thrown into a game like that and you’re hitting in the first or second inning, you don’t have much time to physically get ready, get hot, you just have to trust your instincts and just try to put together a good at-bat,” Knizner said.

Left fielder Tyler O’Neill went 3-for-3 with a walk to reach base four times for the Cardinals.