The first step in first-round pick Chase Davis’s professional career will take the Cardinals’ first-round pick to Class Low-A Palm Beach. Davis, the Cardinals’ top pick in this July’s draft, was added to the Low-A affiliate’s roster on Friday and was in its starting lineup as the club’s designated hitter in his professional debut.

Davis, 21, spent three seasons at the University of Arizona where he hit .319 with 39 home runs and had a 1.088 OPS in 147 games before becoming the 21st overall pick earlier this month.

Davis was one of eight Cardinals picks from the 2023 draft assigned to Class Low-A Palm Beach on Friday.

Along with Davis, outfielder Zach Levenson (fifth round), shortstop Dakota Harris (11th round), outfielder Brayden Jobert (12th round), first baseman William Sullivan (13th round), shortstop Tre Richardson (14th round), infielder Trey Paige (17th round), and catcher Graysen Tarlow (19th round) were all assigned to Palm Beach.

Undrafted free agent catcher Chase Adkinson, first baseman Ross Friedrick and outfielder Kade Kretzchmar were also added to Palm Beach’s roster on Friday.