With a Reuben sandwich in his right hand, pork ribs awaiting his attention, and napkins on standby for the overflow of barbeque sauce, Adam Wainwright held out his left hand to show the callouses forming from trying to learn to play a guitar.

The Cardinals All-Star picked up the new hobby during another season interrupted by severe injury, and he explained he wanted to be good enough someday to entertain his family around a campfire.

Eight years ago, we shared a lunch at a St. Louis BBQ joint, and after an update on his recovery from a ruptured Achilles’ tendon and his critique of how I “nibbled” spareribs, the conversation returned to the curveball. Everyone knows which one. Queens just shivered at its mere mention.

Wainwright described how he treasured “sharing” that moment with Cardinals fans, so many of whom liked to tell him where they were the exact instant his curveball froze Carlos Beltran to end Game 7 of the National League Championship Series and clinch the pennant in 2006. His sandwich set aside, the ribs ignored, for now, Wainwright then told me:

“I need a new moment.”

At the end, he made one.

For one unforgettable Monday in September at Busch Stadium, Wainwright willed himself past a longtime foil, the Milwaukee Brewers, and pitched seven shutout innings in a 1-0 victory for the 200th win of his career.

Wainwright became the 38th pitcher in NL history with 200 wins and the third Cardinals pitcher to have 200 with the club. He joins Hall of Famer Bob Gibson as the two 200-game winners who pitched only for the Cardinals in the majors.

It wasn’t a playoff moment, it wasn’t a dramatic clincher, but it came against the division leaders and delayed by at least one more night the Cardinals’ elimination from the playoff race.

It was the kind of evening that 33,176 paid to see and 328,504 will claim they saw. This was a moment.

“For at least a night, I was a real pitcher out there – the guy I want to be,” Wainwright said. “Seven innings shutout. Couple of hits. Got through a couple of tough ABs out there. Made adjustments. Worked in and out, up and down, and that’s the thing. For tonight, I was me.”

Catcher Willson Contreras, brought to tears several times after the game ended, provided the only run with a solo homer that blistered the left-field wall as it sizzled just over it.

Wainwright (5-11) pitched four innings with a scoreless tie and three more to hold the 1-0 lead Contreras created. Wainwright’s fastball never surpassed 88 mph; his curveball dipped down to 66.7 mph.

Adam Wainwright's 200th win was highly emotional for Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras was proud to have played a part in Adam Wainwright's 200th victory on Monday night.

In the seventh inning, with the potential tying run in scoring position and eventually at third base, he got two key flyouts to complete his evening and turn the final six outs to the bullpen. Ryan Helsley handled four of them for his 12th save.

In his first attempt for win No. 200, Wainwright had his first scoreless appearance of the year and his longest appearance of the year. And all of it at home in front of a crowd that shook and roared with every out, pulsating with a playoff-like tension.

“It’s kind of meant to be,” first baseman Paul Goldschmidt said.

“I think that’s the best way to feel that you earned it that way,” fellow starter Miles Mikolas said. “You pitch with your stuff. You can pitch with location. You get to the point like he is and he’s out there pitching with his heart. Every little thing he’s got. Every last bit of his heart and soul is in that game just willing it. You refuse to give up a run. You refuse to give into a hitter. He refused to have a tough break or a bloop hit. He refused to be defeated. That’s what those 200 wins are – it’s refusing to lose 200 times.”

Wainwright spent nearly three months of this season caught between win No. 198 and No. 199 and his ERA orbiting 8.00. With the season running out, he won No. 200 on his first try.

“He only had so many more shots at it,” Marmol said.

Not that there wasn’t any concern.

Fighting through injuries

There have been times this season when Wainwright has not felt physically right on the mound, other times when he’s let his body’s aches become his mind’s doubt.

“It was impossible for me, almost,” he said.

At 42, Wainwright pitched through shoulder soreness before surrendering to it and going on the injured list. He started the season with hip pain that reduced the push from his legs and thus his velocity. He had games where his right arm was strapped up with tape, other games where it was his right shoulder harnessed with tape for support, and on Monday night he had his back wrapped.

Manager Oliver Marmol said that the right-hander was put together with “duct tape.”

“It’s been a duct tape kind of year for me,” Wainwright said.

During warmups Monday night, Contreras wasn’t sure the tape would be enough to hold his teammate together.

“While we were in the bullpen, I knew something was bothering him,” Contreras said. “Hopefully, he shows up and pitches a good game. It felt like a movie. He should do a Netflix show. I’d be honest – if he wanted, he’d do it, and everybody would watch it. I’d be the first one to watch it.”

If this was a one-night showing of Wainwright’s spin on “For the Love of the Game,” the other Kevin Costner baseball movie (no, not that one), credit goes immediately to the supporting cast.

Rookie shortstop Masyn Winn had a scintillating night, right down to a near-miss diving catch in center field. He turned two key double plays for Wainwright. Richie Palacios dashed to snare a line drive in the left-field corner, and Nolan Arenado did what Nolan Arenado only does by running down a popup in deep foul territory, his back to home plate, for an out to start the second inning.

That inning ended with Wainwright slipping an 86-mph fastball past Rowdy Tellez for the 2,200th strikeout of the right-hander’s career.

The round numbers were just starting.

Most notably all of those ovals on the scoreboard.

“Didn’t move a muscle until he gave up a hit,” Mikolas said.

“As nervous as I’ve been at a baseball game in a long time,” chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said. “Kind of felt like a playoff atmosphere there at the end. To do it with a shutout is special.”

'I felt in control'

In the fourth inning, Tellez came back around with the score still tied. A teammate had doubled off Wainwright despite a diving attempt for the catch by Palacios. Wainwright tested Tellez with back-to-back sinkers only to fall behind 2-0. Tellez had plenty of history against Wainwright and feel for the right-hander’s usual approach. Wainwright flipped it and leaned into his lower average velocity – which was as much as 2 mph less than his average this season.

He got slower to Tellez.

Wainwright tied up Tellez with a series of curveballs at 71.5 mph or slower. Tellez took one for a strike and fouled off three others. On the ninth pitch of the at-bat, with the count full, Wainwright had Tellez slowed down – so he sped him up, relatively. Wainwright buzzed an 87-mph sinker past Tellez for a strikeout.

“I knew I had some different things to show him,” Wainwright said. “He’s not seen me drop down at all. He’s not seen me with different angles. … I knew that if I threw one that started down the same tunnel and sank away from him, I’d have a good chance to get him out there with how many pitches he’d see. And I had him swing mode. I love pitching like that, that chess match behind it. True pitchers lover that stuff.”

Wainwright hasn’t always had the stuff this season to do that. His velocity was sluggish, his command off, his movement lacking crispness.

As his pitch count climbed, Tellez came back around with a runner in scoring position in the seventh inning. Marmol hopped out of the dugout to visit his pitcher on the mound. He did not signal for a reliever. He awaited Wainwright’s word.

“You want this batter?” Wainwright recalled his manager asking.

“Yeah,” the pitcher replied. “I think you give it to me.”

“Alright, you’ve got the rest of this inning,” Marmol said and returned to his perch.

“That spot,” Wainwright said hours later, “I felt in control.”

'Living prayer to prayer out there'

He and Contreras met briefly on the mound before the final out because the crowd noise was overwhelming their PitchCom devices and Wainwright could not hear Contreras’ call.

Wainwright retired the next two batters on fly balls to end his outing and turn his fate, his history into the hands of the bullpen. Wainwright returned then to the training room to begin getting ready for, at most, two more starts in the majors.

In his 214th start at Busch, Wainwright completed seven scoreless, held the Brewers to four hits, and struck out three.

“I was living prayer to prayer out there,” Wainwright said. “Not even pitch to pitch, just prayer to prayer.”

He wasn’t alone.

Chris Carpenter, the Cardinals most recent Cy Young Award winner and Wainwright’s mentor and friend, said he has been watching Wainwright’s quest for 200 and praying throughout the game.

Wainwright said Goldschmidt told him he doesn’t stop praying during the games. Goldschmidt agreed. Not one to talk publicly often about when and how he prays, Goldschmidt said in the ninth, as Helsley made his way to the mound, he stood on the mound and found himself doing just that ... praying.

“I started to think how cool this would be for Adam and how much we all wanted this,” Goldschmidt said. “So there was a little emotion there. I started praying, trusting in God, and that was what I was going with. … You asked about the prayers, and he’s been doing such an amazing job for so many people and I think that was part of the prayers. Can we just help him out? Glorify him. There have been so many times that Adam has spoken about his faith and helped others and I feel like he was someone who deserved maybe to get one win.”

Helsley retired all four batters he faced.

After Tommy Edman caught the final out and the celebration began, the Brewers remained in their dugout, applauded Wainwright, and watched him address the Busch crowd. The Cardinals had a private champagne toast in the clubhouse, and Wainwright received the ceremonial dousing of readily available beverages by his teammates. The more they stained his home white uniform, the better.

His season is not done.

Wainwright has, at most, two more starts to make, maybe even an at-bat to take. On the final day of the regular season, the Cardinals have a retirement ceremony planned for the right-hander. And the night before, that hobby he talked about over barbeque back in 2015 – well, those callouses have become what he hopes is one of his next careers. He will play the guitar and three original songs in a Busch Stadium concert after the Sept. 30 game.

That will be a fond memory.

What he did Monday, was play the hits for the home crowd — Billy Joel at the Garden, Pearl Jam at the Crocodile, Blake Shelton, present but not in person, blaring from Busch's sound system.

One more time, from the top.

A new moment. His latest moment.

Christened with tears.

“I would have plenty of words. I’ve got no problem coming up with words, except that I was just bawling,” Wainwright said. “Crying like a baby. Like gasping-for-air crying out there. I haven’t done that in a long time. I don’t even know when the last time I did that was. What a cool thing to lay it out there on the mound pitching, and to be able to be real, be raw out there. To be transparent and let everybody know my heart right there.”