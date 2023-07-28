The Cardinals continue a home series Friday against the Cubs. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery (6-8, 3.37) will take the mound for the Cardinals in what could be his final start with the Redbirds. Montgomery is a free agent after this season and could be traded before Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Cubs will counter with right-hander Hayden Wesneski (2-3, 4.75). He was most recently with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, his second stint of the season there, where he's 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA.

A day after the ejections of he and pitcher Miles Mikolas, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol received a one-game suspension from Major League Baseball, which he will serve Friday. Bench coach Joe McEwing will manage the Cardinals Friday.

Mikolas received a five-game suspension, which he is appealing.

Willson Contreras is back in the starting lineup a day after sustaining a head laceration that forced him to leave the game. He'll be the designated hitter as Andrew Knizner, who hit two homers Thursday, starts at catcher.

The Cardinals are 46-58, fourth in the NL Central and 11 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee. St. Louis is 5-5 in its last 10 and has lost four straight games to the Cubs.

The Cubs are 51-51, third in the NL Central, and have won six straight, four of them against the Cardinals. Chicago is at .500 for the first time since mid-May.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, DH

6. Tyler O’Neill, LF

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Paul DeJong, SS

P: Jordan Montgomery

CUBS

1. Nico Hoerner, 2B

2. Seiya Suzuki, RF

3. Ian Happ, LF

4. Cody Bellinger, CF

5. Dansby Swanson, SS

6. Yan Gomes, DH

7. Trey Mancini, 1B

8. Patrick Wisdom, 3B

9. Miguel Amaya, C

P: Hayden Wesneski

Injury report

C Willson Contreras (head laceration): Contreras passed concussion protocols at the ballpark after being skulled by Ian Happ’s backswing in the first inning Thursday night. The Cardinals’ catcher had to leave the game due to injury. Contreras was treated on the field and at the ballpark for bleeding and a cut along his scalp. He was to be back in the lineup Friday as designated hitter. (Updated July 28)

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): Edman is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class AAA Memphis on Saturday and will play the field as well as getting live game at-bats. He worked out with the club pregame on Thursday and took on-field batting practice. (Updated July 27)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Placed on the 60-day injured list Monday, but that does not change his timetable for a return. Helsley is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Saturday at Busch Stadium. It will be his fourth bullpen session since being cleared to throw and could be the last one before he is sent on a rehab assignment. There is not target date for his return to games. (Updated July 27)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Is set to throw a bullpen session on Saturday at Busch Stadium as works he towards a rehab assignment where he will build inning and strength. (Updated July 27)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Set to throw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Saturday. Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. The recovery timeline provided following Rodriguez's surgery was said to be from 4-6 months. (Updated July 27)

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): He was forced to stop his throwing program due to soreness and will not play a position in the field "anytime soon," Post-Dispatch reporter Derrick Goold reported from Chase Field in Arizona on Wednesday. Treatment options for the flexor tendon strain and the persisting inflammation that have bothered Donovan are still being discussed. Surgery is an option, but it's one he said he'd like to avoid. He'll continue to be available as a designated hitter. (Updated July 27)