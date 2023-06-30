Having given up 12 runs in his previous two starts in Triple-A, Cardinals left-hander Zack Thompson navigated 4 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on Thursday despite issues with his command that led to four walks.

Thompson threw 43 of his 81 pitches for balls in Class AAA Memphis’s 5-1 loss to Nashville. The lefty allowed one run in a 31-pitch first inning that included two singles, two walks, and a stretch where he threw eight consecutive balls. A first-pitch fastball that hovered over the middle of the plate to Brewers minor leaguer Cam Devanney with one out in the second inning resulted in a solo home run and the only other run Thompson, 25, allowed before he was removed from the ballgame.

Like he’s done through most of his minor league starts since he was optioned at the end of April, Thompson’s arsenal consisted mostly of his fastball and curveball. His slider was used seven times while his changeup was thrown five times.

The 4 2/3 innings Thompson completed were enough to make Thursday’s start his longest outing of the year and his longest since he completed five innings in a start on June 13, 2022 in the majors.

Through 10 outings in the minors, Thompson owns a 9.09 ERA across 32 2/3 innings. He’s walked 39 batters and struck out 38.

Here are other notable performances from Cardinals minor leaguers:

Right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, Class High-A Peoria: Hence gave up four runs in 1 2/3 innings in Peoria’s 7-6 loss. The start was his shortest outing of the year. The 20-year-old gave up a solo home run on his second pitch of the game and followed that with three consecutive strikeouts to end the first inning. He struck out the first batter he faced in the second inning but allowed three singles, a walk, and threw 35 pitches in the frame. He was removed after allowing a single that drove in two runs and put Peoria in a 4-0 deficit. The four runs allowed matched a season-high by Hence. He entered Thursday with three runs allowed in his previous 19 1/3 innings.

Outfielder Joshua Baez, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 19-year-old outfielder had one of his most productive showings of the season with a two-for-four game that included a double, a home run, and three RBIs. Baez’s home run traveled 386 feet and produced a 114.4 mph exit velocity, making it the hardest-hit ball Statcast registered across six games in Low-A that had data available. The two-hit game was Baez’s first in 2023 in which he had multiple extra-base hits. His three RBIs tied a season-high. With the powerful day at the plate, Baez improved his average to .235. He’s batting .298 with a .964 OPS in his last 14 games.

Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen, Class Low-A Palm Beach: With a five-pitch mix, the lefty limited Jupiter to one run on four hits across six innings. He struck out six in his start and induced 12 swings-and-misses with his entire arsenal. The highest volume of swings and misses he collected with an individual pitch came on his changeup. The offspeed pitch had five swing-and-misses and a 50% whiff rate to it. Hansen’s outing was the second quality start of his career. The only other time the 2022 third-round pick logged a quality start was on April 26 against Dunedin.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: In his second game in Double-A, Scott went three-for-four with an RBI, a walk, and stole a base. Scott’s stolen base was his 52nd of the year. He’s been caught seven times on 59 attempts and has been thwarted twice in his last 20 tries. Scott has four hits in his first eight at-bats in Double-A after he made his debut with Springfield on Wednesday.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks, Class High-A Peoria: Crooks connected on his sixth home run of the year during Peoria’s loss. The solo shot was Crooks’ only hit of the game and accounted for his fifth homer in his last 62 at-bats. He homered just once in his first 147 at-bats before hitting a home run in three consecutive games from June 8 to June 10. The 2022 fourth-round pick is slugging .532 with 19 RBIs and five doubles in his last 21 games.

Winn to Robertson to Baker

Even when you don’t come up with a diving grab, sometimes a teammate positioned perfectly can make all the difference. Just look at the 4-6-3 putout that involved Kramer Robertson and Masyn Winn in Memphis’s loss as an example.

On a grounder hit up the middle, Robertson dove and knocked the ball down just beyond the area where the infield dirt meets the outfield grass. The ball rolled under Robertson’s glove and was redirected towards Winn as he ranged to his left.

Kramer Robertson keeps this ball in the infield… and Masyn Winn shows off his cannon 😱



Add in a stretch by Luken Baker at first, and the @Cardinals prospects complete an unreal play for the @memphisredbirds: pic.twitter.com/RYqfwzkmJp — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 30, 2023

Winn scooped the ball, spun, and fired a 95.7 mph strike to first baseman Luken Baker to beat the runner at first base for the inning-ending out.