The hard part is over for the Cardinals. They’ve made the decisions to part ways with one group of players who’ve been with the organization for years. They’ve gone through the process of selecting and acquiring another group of players to be part of their future. They’ve said their goodbyes, and will continue saying hellos in coming days.

Yes, the hard part is over.

However, now comes the really hard part.

They Cardinals now must figure out how to shape the group they’ve got into a contending team, while also assessing the areas they’ll have to address in the winter. Disassembling the roster was just the starting point. Now comes, the roster retooling.

For a player like outfielder Tyler O’Neill, the uncertainty of the trade deadline fades away and gives way to “opportunity.” The Cardinals sit in last place in the NL Central Division, a full 11 games back after their 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins in Tuesday night’s series opener at Busch Stadium.

Postseason opportunity certainly doesn’t seem in the cards, but regular playing time is an opportunity players crave.

O’Neill, who missed 63 games this season with a lower back strain, will get the chance to play almost daily to showcase the impact he can have.

“I’m feeling physically good,” O’Neill said. “There’s confidence in that for me. I can just kind of show up and trust my routine and just go play and go compete rather than be fighting stuff and spending additional time in the training room and whatnot. That’s in the rearview mirror for me now. I’m just focused on the here and now and just playing ball again.”

In the ninth inning on Tuesday, he showed a glimpse of that ability when he turned around a 102-mph fastball from Twins reliever Jhoan Duran and sent it rocketing the opposite direction with an exit velocity of 103.7 mph for a solo home run that landed 374 feet away from home plate.

“He on any given day is the most talented player on that field,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said of O’Neill. “From a skillset standpoint, it’s real. The combination of speed and power is definitely there. He’s done a really nice job. He’s playing really good defense, getting to a lot of baseballs. His swings, in my opinion, have been really good.”

O'Neill is an example of a player who has flashed enormous talent and potential as an impact player — he finished eighth in the NL MVP voting in 2021 with 34 home runs and ranked among the 98th percentile in the majors in sprint speed — but has also had seasons marred by injury.

The Cardinals front office must make critical decisions about how to deploy players like O'Neill in 2024 when they hope to contend.

For the first time in president of baseball operations John Mozeliak’s tenure, the Cardinals will not be focusing on getting the most out of this club to make a postseason run.

“I think the difference for us (from) the past two decades to now is obviously October is no likely going to happen” Mozeliak said. “We still want to come to the ballpark every day. We still want to put an entertaining product out there. We still hope to win baseball games.

“From a front office standpoint, yeah it’s going to weigh in heavily — how people perform and what we see. That all determines how we really put our offseason strategy together.”

The outfield serves as an area of depth the Cardinals could possibly deal from this winter in order to address other needs such as their starting pitching.

With highly-regarded rookie Jordan Walker, still emerging outfielders Lars Nootbaar and Dylan Carlson and O’Neill, the Cardinals already have more candidates than positions. That doesn’t take into account other players such as Alec Burleson, Juan Yepez or minor-league slugger Moises Gomez.

Logjams like the one in the outfield are why Tuesday and the preceding days were so nerve-racking for players like O’Neill and Carlson.

They knew they could’ve been trade candidates, sent to anyone of 29 other teams in unfamiliar situations.

O’Neill described the dynamic as several guys “walking on eggshells” in recent days leading up to the deadline.

“I had no idea what was going to happen, honestly,” O’Neill said. “I don’t know what goes on in the negotiation rooms and what kind of return they would be looking for. I’m just trying to keep my head down here, take care of my business, have confidence in my routine and just go to work. I think that’s how I handle it best.”

Getting past the trade deadline gives a sense of relief to players like O’Neill and creates a clear runway to make their case over the final two months of the season.

In the 11 games since he returned from the IL, O’Neill has gone 12-for-38 (.316) with five extra-base hits, seven walks, five RBIs and a stolen base. He’s also given the Cardinals an excellent defender in left field. He’s a former two-time Gold Glove winner at that position.

It resonated with O’Neill to hear that Marmol described him as a guy who can be the best player on the field on a given night.

“It’s 162 games. It’s the day-in, day-out grind,” O’Neill said. “I just want to be as consistent as I can. To hear that from Oli is great. It’s something that I want to do more often, of course. I’m feeling more healthy. I’m feeling like I’m back on the field now and I can live up to those expectations. I want to be that guy."

For O’Neill the final months may be about re-establishing himself on the roster and with the organization or perhaps improving his profile to potential suitors in other organizations ahead of this offseason.

In the cases of younger players, it may be about just establishing themselves as legitimate big-league ballplayers and proving that they deserve to be part of the plans for the future.

“It’s foolish to call it a lost season because there’s still a lot to learn,” Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas said. “And there’s still a lot of games out there to win. Whether we’re the guys playing spoiler down the road because teams know that we can be dangerous or we get lucky and make a run at it, the season’s not over. You’ve got 25, 26 guys in here that are going to play their hearts out for the rest of the season.”

Mikolas (6-7) threw a season-high 109 pitches in Tuesday night’s loss. He allowed six hits and one walk, and he also struck out seven.

The two earned runs he allowed both came in his seventh and final inning of the night.

Jorge Polanco hit a leadoff single in the seventh, and Matt Wallner’s double dropped in along the left field line and bounced into the stands to put runners on second and third with no outs for the Twins (55-53). Mikolas struck out Ryan Jeffers to keep the runners in place.

Then Donovan Solano delivered a pinch-hit two-run single up the middle with the infield playing in and gave the Twins a 3-1 advantage. Prior to that inning, Mikolas had allowed just three hits in the seventh inning or later this season (22 batters faced).

Mikolas pitched at least 7.0 innings for the fifth time this season, and he made his tenth start of the season with one run of support or less. The lone run scored while he was on the mound came on a Nolan Arenado two-out RBI single in the sixth inning.

“Whether it’s foolish or not, I think the strategy is to be super-optimistic,” Mikolas said of the remaining months of the season. “We’ve got an incredibly talented ballclub here. Young guys coming up that have tons of talent. We start putting things together and get on a roll here, things can change. Things can work out really good for us.”