The Cardinals begin a road series Monday against the Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Adam Wainwright (3-4, 7.66) will return after a few weeks on the injured list to take the mound for the Cardinals. His last appearance was July 4. In his last three starts before being placed on the injured list, he was 0-3 with a 19.13 ERA and averaged 2 2/3 innings per start.

Wainwright's move to the active roster triggered a series of roster moves that also altered the look of the bullpen and bench.

The Cardinals optioned lefty Zack Thompson and catcher Ivan Herrera to Class AAA Memphis. The move returns to the Cardinals to two catchers, Willson Contreras and Andrew Knizner, on the roster after featuring the top prospect Herrera in the catching rotation.

To take Thompson’s spot in the bullpen, the Cardinals promoted left-hander Andrew Suarez from Triple-A. Suarez, signed a free agent this past January, is 4-2 with a 4.08 ERA in28 appearances for the Redbirds. He has five holds in setup relief.

The Diamondbacks will counter with right-hander Ryne Nelson (6-5, 4.82).

The Cardinals are 44-56, fourth in the NL Central and 11 games out of behind the first-place Brewers. St. Louis has lost three straight.

The Diamondbacks are 54-46, third in the NL West, and 2-8 in their last 10, having been swept at Cincinnati this past weekend.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, DH

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Lars Nootbaar, LF

5. Jordan Walker., RF

6. Dylan Carlson, CF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Taylor Motter, 2B

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Adam Wainwright

DIAMONDBACKS

1. Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS

2. Ketel Marte (S) 2B

3. Corbin Carroll (L) LF

4. Christian Walker (R) 1B

5. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) DH

6. Emmanuel Rivera (R) 3B

7. Jake McCarthy (L) RF

8. Carson Kelly (R) C

9. Alek Thomas (L) CF

P: Ryne Nelson

Injury report

2B/DH Nolan Gorman (back): A sore lower back has limited Gorman's availability in recent games. He did not start Monday for that reason, though he was expected to test his back in the batting cage to determine if he could contribute as a pinch-hitter at some point Monday night. He is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday. (Updated July 24)

OF Lars Nootbaar (heel): Outfielder left Sunday's game with soreness in his right heel, but the move was considered "precautionary" by Monday. Nootbaar tested out the heel, felt fine, and was back in the lineup without much of a delay. (Updated July 24)

C Willson Contreras (hip): Left Saturday’s game due to hip tightness after the fifth inning and is day-to-day. After meeting with team officials Monday in Phoenix, Contreras will return to catching Tuesday after one more day of rest. (Updated July 24).

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): He was forced to stop his throwing program due to soreness and will not throw for at least two weeks, manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday. He'll continue to be available as a designated hitter. (Updated July 20)

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): Continues what is being described as a "swing progression" that will not, as hoped, include facing live a pitcher on Monday at Chase Field. That pitcher (Wainwright) is starting, so Edman will continue to make that progress in the batting cage, and as early as this weekend he'll be seeking at-bats on a rehab assignment. (Updated July 24)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Placed on the 60-day injured list Monday, but that does not change his timetable for a return. Threw off the mound Tuesday with the intent of getting used to the slope of the mound. Recovered well from the outing and was able to get some pitches in with a catcher in a squat. His target date for games is not yet determined, though it could be within two weeks. (Updated July 24)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Has started the early stages of a throwing program. (Updated July 18)