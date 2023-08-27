The Cardinals, losers of the first two games by a combined score of 19-3, wrap up a road series Sunday against the Phillies. First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Drew Rom (0-1, 14.73) will take the mound for the Cardinals in his second career MLB appearance. The trade-deadline acquisition from the Orioles gave up eight runs, six of them earned, in 3 2/3 innings in his debut Monday at Pittsburgh.

"I think next time out I’m going to prove that I belong here," Rom said after that rough debut.

The Phillies will counter with right-hander Aaron Nola (11-8, 4.49), who sports a 5.67 ERA in his last five outings.

The 30-year-old Nola's rate of home runs per 9 innings allowed is eighth-worst among MLB starters. Nola will be one of the better free agent starting pitchers available this coming offseason.

The Cardinals are 56-74, last in the NL Central and 12 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis has lost four of its last five games.

The Phillies are 71-58, second in the NL East and first in the wild-card race.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Alec Burleson, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Nolan Gorman, 2B

7. Tyler O'Neill, CF

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Taylor Motter, 3B

P: Drew Rom

PHILLIES

1. Kyle Schwarber, LF

2. Trea Turner, SS

3. Nick Castellanos, RF

4. Bryce Harper, DH

5. Alec Bohm, 1B

6. J.T. Realmuto, C

7. Bryson Stott, 2B

8. Edmundo Sosa, 3B

9. Johan Rojas, CF

P: Aaron Nola

Injury report

IF Nolan Arenado (lower back tightness): Arenado left Friday night's game in the seventh inning with lower back tightness that's been a lingering issue for several weeks. He is day-to-day. (Updated Aug. 26)

LHP Matthew Liberatore (lower back tightness): Liberatore was set to throw a bullpen session in St. Louis on Friday, followed by another on Sunday. The Cardinals hope that he could begin a rehab assignment with Memphis as early as Tuesday. (Updated April 25)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion): Nootbaar ran on the field prior to Friday's series opener in Philadelphia. He also took swings in the batting cage, though he did not take part in on-field batting practice. The Cardinals placed Nootbaar on the 10-day IL following Thursday's game. He was still dealing with significant soreness on Friday after being hit in the groin by a foul ball. (Updated Aug. 25)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford continued his build-up toward a return to the majors with a start for Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. He pitched five innings, allowed one hit and struck out six. He threw 56 pitches in that outing. Woodford will continue to build arm strength and pitch count as he readies for a return that could come as early as next home stand. (Updated Aug. 25)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): After he threw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium last week, Rodriguez's rehab shifted to the club's training complex in Jupiter, Florida, where he's thrown live batting practice sessions. He'll face hitters in a batting practice session again on Monday in Florida. He's moving closer to a potential minor-league rehab assignment. (Updated Aug. 25)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Received an injection into his ankle to address persisting pain that is related to a high ankle sprain sustained earlier this season. After meeting with a specialist in Wisconsin, Carlson received the injection and will see if a week or so of rest alleviates the pain and allows him to move toward baseball activities. He is also recovering from an oblique strain at the same time. He was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 10. Management expects him to play again this season. (Updated Aug. 22)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): A series of active tests did not show any structural issues or reasons for concern as the right-hander experienced some recovery issues following recent rehab appearances. He'll throw a bullpen session on Saturday, if that goes well, resume his rehab assignment. (Updated Aug. 22)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Continues on his "no throw" program for at least another week, and he'll be reevaluated at that time. (Updated Aug. 21)