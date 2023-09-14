Dan Caesar Reporter Follow Dan Caesar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A Cardinals game is set to be exclusively streamed for their fifth, and final, time this season when the Redbirds entertain the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

The contest, which is set to start at 7:15 p.m., will be available for viewing only on Apple TV+ — there will be no telecast on Cards rightsholder Bally Sports Midwest or any other "regular" television channel.

Los Angeles Angels broadcaster Wayne Randazzo, who moonlights for Apple, has the play-by-play assignment. He was on the air for Apple on the night last September when the Cardinals' Albert Pujols hit his milestone 700th career home run, and had a fine, concise call:

"Pujols sends one in the air. It's deep to left. Taylor is back at the wall. IT'S 700. ALBERT PUJOLS HAS JOINED THE 700 HOME-RUN CLUB!"

Randazzo is to be joined Friday by former big-league pitcher Dontrelle Willis (analyst) and Heidi Watney (reporter).

Apple also has the Tampa Bay-Baltimore game on Friday, at 6:05 p.m. (St. Louis time). Its pregame coverage begins at 5:30 p.m.

Apple TV+ charges $6.99 per month for its service, but is offering a free two-month trial on its website.

This will be the Cardinals' fourth appearance on Apple, which exclusively carries MLB games on Fridays, and second in as many weeks. Their other streaming-only contest was on Peacock, which shows games beginning late Sunday mornings.

They'll end up with 11 appearances exclusively on national platforms this season, two on ESPN (one on a Sunday night, another on a Sunday morning from London, where the played the Cubs) and five on Fox in addition to the streaming-only games.

How to watch

Apple says its MLB games are available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, smart TVs, streaming devices, and cable set-top boxes. They also can be accessed on the internet at tv.apple.com, including on Android, Windows PC, and Chrome OS devices.

The step-by-step instructions, per Apple, about how to watch its MLB streaming productions:

• Have an Apple TV+ subscription and update to the latest software.

• Set up the Apple TV app if you’re using a streaming device or game console.

• Sign in with your Apple ID.

• Open the Apple TV app.

• Go to the Search tab.

• Select the game.

• Select watch.

Notes: Those using a smart TV, streaming device or game console might need to set up the Apple TV app first. Also, the games are not available on Apple TV (third generation or earlier).