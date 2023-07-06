The Cardinals look to avoid a four-game sweep as they wrap up a road series Thursday against the Marlins in Miami. First pitch is set for 5:40 p.m. CT.

Right-hander Jack Flaherty (5-5, 4.60 ERA) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Flaherty has gone six or more innings in each of his last two starts. In his last outing against the Yankees, he didn't allow a run.

The Marlins will counter with right-hander Eury Perez (5-2, 2.47), a 20-year-old Dominican rookie. He had a 0.32 ERA in June in five starts before the division-leading Braves shelled him in his first July start. He recorded one out and allowed six earned runs that day.

The Cardinals are 35-51, last in the NL Central and 12.5 games out of first. St. Louis has lost three straight, all in Miami, and is 4-6 in its last 10 games.

The Marlins are 51-37, second in the NL East, eight games out of first, and have won three straight, all against the Cardinals.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, DH

2. Lars Nootbaar, LF

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Jordan Walker, RF

7. Alec Burleson, 1B

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Dylan Carlson, CF

P: Jack Flaherty

MARLINS

1. Luis Arraez, 2B

2. Jorge Soler, DH

3. Bryan De La Cruz, LF

4. Jesus Sanchez, RF

5. Garrett Cooper, 1B

6. Joey Wendle, SS

7. Jean Segura, 3B

8. Dane Myers, CF

9. Nick Fortes, C

P: Eury Perez

Injury report

C Andrew Knizner (groin): Took a foul ball to the groin area and was seen in an emergency room. He spent Wednesday recovering at the team hotel. The Cardinals placed him on the 10-day injured list so that he could recuperate through the All-Star break and they did not play shorthanded at a key position. (Updated July 5)

RHP Adam Wainwright (shoulder): The right-hander went on the 15-day injured list with shoulder irritation and will be evaluated by team doctors in St. Louis to determine the next step for his season. Wainwright has vowed to return but intends to use the time on the IL to address soreness and weakness in areas that are limiting his ability to generate "finish" and velocity on his pitches. (Updated July 5)

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): Limited to designated hitter duty because he is unable to throw without discomfort, Donovan will be on a no-throw limit at least through the All-Star break. (Updated July 4)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip impingement): Added to the 15-day injured list before the game Sunday. He will go at least a week without throwing before a plan for his return can be established. (Updated July 4)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): Began his rehab assignment with Class AAA Memphis as a designated hitter; expected to have an extended assignment as he tests recovery from full games. (Updated July 5)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): His return before the trade deadline is not likely, though he has started a throwing program and could be on a rehab assignment in the minors by the end of the month. (Updated July 4)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. He has been prescribed rest for the week. This is the second time this season his time in the majors has been interrupted by a sore shoulder. (Updated July 4)