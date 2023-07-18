The Cardinals continue a home series Tuesday against the Marlins. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. CT. The Cardinals won Monday's opener 6-4.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.23) is scheduled to take the mound for the Cardinals. Montgomery has a 1.74 ERA over his last five starts during which time he's holding opponents to a .198 batting average.

The Marlins will counter with right-hander Edward Cabrera (5-5, 4.70), who hasn't appeared in a big-league game in more than a month after a shoulder impingement sidelined him.

The Cardinals are 41-53, last in the NL Central and 11 games behind the first-place Brewers. St. Louis has won three straight.

The Marlins are 53-43, second in the NL East, and they've lost four consecutive games.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, DH

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Lars Nootbaar, CF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, LF

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Nolan Gorman, 2B

9. Paul DeJong, SS

P: Jordan Montgomery

MARLINS

1. Luis Arraez, 2B

2. Jorge Soler, RF

3. Garrett Cooper, DH

4. Bryan De La Cruz, LF

5. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6. Jean Segura, 3B

7. Dane Myers, CF

8. Jon Berti, SS

9. Jacob Stallings, C

P: Edward Cabrera

Injury report

OF Tyler O’Neill (lower back strain): Will be activated Thursday as the Cardinals open a four-game series at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. Cleared for full activity as of Tuesday, the Cardinals opted to delay his move to the roster in order to keep pitching available for Wednesday's series finale against the Marlins and a bullpen start. O'Neill participated in full batting practice Tuesday. (Updated July 18)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Threw off the mound Tuesday with the intent of getting used to the slope of the mound. Most of his throws were scheduled to be to a catcher standing up, though Helsley hoped to "test out his arm" and threw a few to a catcher in the squat. This is equivalent of the early days of spring training, and his target date for games is not yet determined, though it could be within two weeks. (Updated July 18)

RHP Adam Wainwright (shoulder): Brimming with optimism following a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday that included a break between simulated innings. Veteran feels like he could accelerate his return, and said so in this interview available at StlToday.com. Pending his recovery from Tuesday's workout, Wainwright will face teammates Monday in Arizona during a live batting practice session, and if that goes well his next appearance could be in a game. (Updated July 18)

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): Made progress with his throwing program Monday and the Cardinals believe he is a week and "not weeks" away from being able to play the field, manager Oliver Marmol said. The throwing program will increase its intensity in the coming days. (Updated July 17)

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): Increased his baseball activities Tuesday and could be within a week of getting some game action, possibly on a rehab assignment, pending a decision while the team is on the road. Edman will not be able to swing a bat until sometime this week, at the earliest. (Updated July 18)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip impingement): Will begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Class AA Springfield. He will be prepped as a reliever and not stretch out his pitch count to return as anything more than a long reliever, even as the Cardinals consider trading starters. (Updated July 18)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Has started the early stages of a throwing program. (Updated July 18)