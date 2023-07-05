The Cardinals continue a road series Wednesday against the Marlins in Miami. First pitch is set for 5:40 p.m. CT.

Left-hander Matthew Liberatore (1-3, 5.68 ERA) will take the mound for the Cardinals. The Marlins will counter with right-hander Bryan Hoeing (1-2, 3.72).

In his last three outings, Liberatore is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and is averaging less than four innings per start in that stretch.

The Cardinals are 35-50, last in the NL Central and 11.5 games out of first. St. Louis has lost two straight to start this series and is 4-6 in its last 10.

The Marlins are 50-37, second in the NL East, and are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, DH

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Lars Nootbaar, RF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Nolan Gorman, 2B

7. Jordan Walker, LF

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Tommy Edman, CF

P: Liberatore

MARLINS

1. Luis Arraez, 2B

2. Jorge Soler, RF

3. Bryan De La Cruz, LF

4. Garrett Cooper, DH

5. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6. Jean Segura, 3B

7. Dane Myers, CF

8. Jacob Stallings, C

9. Jon Berti, SS

P: Hoeing

Injury report

C Andrew Knizner (groin): Catcher took a foul ball to the groin area and had to leave Tuesday's game for the emergency room. He was released by Tuesday night and spent Wednesday recovering at the team hotel. The Cardinals placed him on the 10-day injured list so that he could recuperate through the All-Star break and they did not play shorthanded at a key position. (Updated July 5)

RHP Adam Wainwright (shoulder): The right-hander went on the 15-day injured list with shoulder irritation and will be evaluated by team doctors in St. Louis to determine the next step for his season. Wainwright has vowed to return but intends to use the time on the IL to address soreness and weakness in areas that are limiting his ability to generate "finish" and velocity on his pitches. (Updated July 5)

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): Limited to designated hitter duty because he is unable to throw without discomfort, Donovan will be on a no-throw limit at least through the All-Star break. (Updated July 4)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip impingement): Added to the 15-day injured list before the game Sunday. He will go at least a week without throwing before a plan for his return can be established. (Updated July 4)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): Began his rehab assignment with Class AAA Memphis as a designated hitter. The outfielder expects to have an extended rehab assignment as he tests his recovery from playing the field and then appearing in back-to-back full games. (Updated July 5)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): His return before the trade deadline is not likely, though he has started a throwing program and could be on a rehab assignment in the minors by the end of the month. (Updated July 4)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. He has been prescribed rest for the week. This is the second time this season his time in the majors has been interrupted by a sore shoulder. (Updated July 4)