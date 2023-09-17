Out of time for any fresh start to change this season, Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas has been trying to get a head start on next season, right down to how often he’s throwing a pitch that could be pivotal to a turnaround.

Now, if he could just get the strike calls he’d like.

Throwing more sliders than any of his other pitches, Mikolas took a different route to a similar result Saturday night. He allowed at least five runs for the fourth time in six starts, saw his ERA swell to a career high as a starter, and took the loss in the Cardinals’ latest misspent evening with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies’ 6-1 victory at Busch Stadium hinged on Kyle Schwarber’s three-run, laser-beam homer that warped a one-run game.

It came on a swing Mikolas feels Schwarber never should have had a chance to take.

“I don’t usually gripe too hard on the strike zones, but if you go back and look at that game, I got squeezed twice in that first inning and that cost me a run,” Mikolas said. “I struck Schwarber out with pitches in the zone that I didn’t get calls, and that cost me three runs. I hit a lot of spots today. You can go watch that video. You can watch that ball light up in the strike zone and get called a ball.

“I know that calling balls and strikes is tough, and all of the umpires are doing their absolute best,” Mikolas continued. “And I know that it’s really hard to get pitches that are at the bottom of the zone. But those are strikes that I need, and I didn’t get them.”

Mikolas (7-12) pitched one more inning past Schwarber’s 44th home run and left after allowing five runs on eight hits in six innings. The start was the sixth consecutive that he’s allowed at least seven hits and the fourth consecutive that he’s had two or fewer strikeouts. Through what he’s called an “extremely frustrating” stretch, his ERA climbed from 3.76 to 4.84, and Mikolas tried different styles of facial hair — adding a goatee to the mustache before wiping both clean earlier this week. He’s also making more subtler changes to his style on the mound.

The veteran right-hander explained that he intends to use the final starts of this season to begin some of the tweaks and tinkering he has planned for his pitches this offseason.

He wants to see if he can tilt his slider into more of a whiff pitch.

He let it fly on Saturday.

Of the 93 pitches he threw, 33 were sliders. He threw more than twice as many sliders as any other off-speed pitch, and he threw more sliders than four-seam fastballs. Usually, his slider is a pitch he uses one out of every four or five pitches. He challenged the Phillies with it — to see how they reacted to one that he wants to have more depth, more missing of the bat entirely than missing the meat of it.

“There is still a difference between the shape of it in the bullpen and what he carries out into the game,” manger Oliver Marmol said. “But as far as trying to set the standard for that pitch for the remaining part of this year going into the offseason is definitely part of his game plan, yes.”

Mikolas felt he got the shape and location of the slider Saturday.

Three times he notably did not get the call.

In the first inning, Mikolas struck out former MVP Bryce Harper on a full-count slider that was elevated, and Harper swung under. He went back to a similar pitch to the next batter, Alec Bohm, and felt the right-handed batter took a pitch that tickled the outside edge of the strike zone. A replay of the pitch showed it was close, but home plate umpire Brian Knight called it a ball. The next pitch — a curveball — Bohm struck for an RBI single and a lead.

In the fifth, Mikolas held on to a one-run deficit, and the bottom two hitters in the Phillies’ lineup skipped singles to right field past diving second baseman Juniel Querecuto and against the Cardinals’ defensive shift. That brought Schwarber up with his .197 average and all-or-none season.

Mikolas bent two sliders right to the lower edge of the zone.

One came through on a steal, meaning the catcher was moving.

The other was low enough that after it passed the plate, it reached the dirt.

Mikolas felt both were strikes.

The MLB.com 2-D representation of the strike zone agreed.

Knight did not.

His opinion mattered.

Schwarber laced a 2-2 sinker into the seats instead of taking one.

“I painted two sliders down in the zone, and I got neither call,” Mikolas said. “Cost me. … I know those are tough calls. They’re really close. They can go either way. I understand that. Those calls can go either way. When I’m struggling like I am I’d really, really like those calls. Umpires know I throw a lot of strikes. I didn’t get those strikes.”

Many things have gone awry for Mikolas this season — starting with his throwing schedule in spring due to an odd role with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic — but what hasn’t short-circuited is Mikolas’ stubborn presence in the strike zone. Sometimes, to a fault. Mikolas remains in the elite percentile of limiting walks and throwing strikes. With two-strike counts, like the one to Schwarber, he’s struggled. After Schwarber’s homer, Mikolas had allowed opponents a .227 average with two strikes — tied with Kyle Freeland for the highest of any starting pitcher in the majors.

No pitcher in the majors has allowed more than Mikolas’ 80 two-strike hits.

With two strikes, he’s allowed 101 baserunners and struck out 118.

For context: Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has allowed 103 baserunners in two-strike counts and struck out 208. Former Cardinals teammate Jack Flaherty has allowed 108 baserunners in two-strike counts and struck out 144.

“When you start looking at Miles and his two-strike execution, I feel like … that’s been a difference for him,” Marmol said. “Him being over the plate too much when he gets into those pitcher-advantage counts. Ball out of hand or just over the plate. One or the other. His ability to execute with two strikes hasn’t been nearly as good as he would have liked.”

Hence, Mikolas’ search for a slider that whiffs.

He needs a crisper, sharper, tighter, more effective put-away option.

One that hitters miss.

One that doesn’t need a call to be a strike.

“That’s your ballgame right there,” Mikolas said. “A couple of seeing-eye singles and a couple of calls that can go either way, and they didn’t go our way. That’s our ballgame.”

