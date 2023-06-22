NEW YORK — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. were elected Thursday to start in the July 11 All-Star Game at Seattle's Safeco Field.

The pair were chosen under rules that began last year and give starting spots to the top vote-getter in each league in the first phase of online voting, which began May 31 and ended Thursday.

Others, including the Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, advanced to the second phase, which runs from 11 a.m. (St. Louis time) on Monday to 11 a.m. (St. Louis time) on June 29. Votes from the first phase do not carry over. Arenado or Atlanta's Austin Riley will advance to be named the National League's starting third baseman based on who accumulates the most votes in the next round of voting.

Arenado finished with 1,327,255 votes in the first round to Riley's 1,218,573.

Arenado has been selected as an All-Star seven times.

After a slow start this season, he's put up a .947 OPS since May 3 with 13 homers in 184 plate appearances.

Ohtani led the AL with 2,646,307 votes and make his third straight All-Star start at designated hitter. He also was the American League's starting pitcher in 2021.

Acuna led all players with 3,082,600 ballots and was elected to start for the fourth time. Acuna topped the NL for the third straight year, while Ohtani received the second-most votes of any player.

Remaining starters will be announced on June 29. Pitchers and reserves will be revealed on July 2.

NL finalists

Catcher: Sean Murphy, Will Smith

First Base: Freddie Freeman, Matt Olson

Second Base: Ozzie Albies, Luis Arraez

Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Austin Riley

Shortstop: Orlando Arcia, Francisco Lindor

Designated Hitter: Bryce Harper, J.D. Martinez

Outfield: Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Michael Harris II

AL finalists:

Catcher: Jonah Heim, Adley Rutschman

First Base: Yandy Díaz, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Second Base: Whit Merrifield, Marcus Semien

Third Base: Matt Chapman, Josh Jung

Shortstop: Bo Bichette, Corey Seager

Outfield: Yordan Alvarez, Randy Arozarena, Adolis García, Aaron Judge, Kevin Kiermaier, Mike Trout