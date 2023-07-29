In the latest sign of how woefully off-course this Cardinals season has veered from where nearly everyone in the baseball world expected, the MLB trade deadline has become a feeding frenzy with their roster seemingly serving as a carcass ready to be picked clean by the front office vultures around the league.

Not even Cardinals perennial All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove winner and best player at his position in a generation, has been shielded from the cravings of teams hungry to chase postseason glory while the Cardinals are forced to look toward the 2024 season.

Friday night, the Cardinals lost for the sixth time in their past eight games, a gut-wrenching 3-2 loss to their rivals the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a four-game set in front of an announced crowd of 43,424 at Busch Stadium.

The loss took place with manager Oliver Marmol not allowed to watch from the dugout as he served a one-game suspension issued by MLB’s office, and with left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery likely taking the mound for the last time as a Cardinal.

Meanwhile, Arenado remained in the center or trade speculation ignited by a report by the LA Times published on Thursday afternoon. The report painted a picture of Arenado warming up to the possibility of leaving the Cardinals via a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers and a return to his Southern California roots.

A source told The Post-Dispatch that Arenado has come up in trade discussions between the two teams, but it’s not clear to what extent those talks progressed.

“I haven’t talked to anybody,” Arenado said.” So I don’t know where those reports came from, but when (Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak) comes up to me and wants to have those conversations — we’ll have them.”

Arenado has a no-trade clause in his contract which would allow him to block a trade to any team. Even if the Cardinals and another team reached an agreement on a potential trade, Arenado must waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a deal.

The Cardinals front office, led by Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch, has not commented on the Arenado report.

That left Arenado as the lone party to address the speculation, which he did after Friday night’s game.

“I’m sure they’re doing their due diligence to try to figure out how to make this organization better,” Arenado said. “I really don’t have much to say about it. I haven’t heard anything yet. So I’m just kind of sitting here, going out and competing.”

Arenado, drafted out of El Toro High School in Lake Forest, California, is in his third season with the Cardinals after eight seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

He had the opportunity to become a free agent last offseason if he opted out of his contract with the Cardinals.

Instead, Arenado opted in and has voiced his desire to stay with the Cardinals several times.

When trade speculation started to stir at this month’s All-Star Game in Seattle, Arenado reiterated his desire to remain with the Cardinals and help get the club back on track.

The Cardinals (46-59) are currently in fourth place in the NL Central Division, just percentage points ahead of the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates (45-58). That’s a stark departure from their usual track record of success. They haven’t had a losing season since 2007.

Asked if he’d lost confidence in the club’s ability to win, Arenado said, “I mean, we’re losing. So I don’t know right now.”

“I don’t look at the future,” Arenado continued. “I look at right now. That’s what I’m paying attention to. It’s hard for me to look beyond this year. You never know what happens in a year. You don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. So I’m just focused on what’s going on right now, and right now we’re not playing very good. Hopefully, we can change that tomorrow.”

An eight-time All-Star with a career slash line of .288/.345/.534 with more than 300 home runs in his 11 seasons, Arenado got off to a slow start to this season after a strong showing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

He slashed .239/.281/.319 with just two home runs through his first 28 games and he’d acknowledge a drop-off in his defensive performance.

After the first month of the season, Arenado has been the type of elite offensive force he’d been throughout his career. In his last 71 games heading into Friday night, he’d slashed .307/.357/.607 with 20 home runs in 300 plate appearances. He has also made several awe-inspiring highlight-reel plays in the field in recent weeks.

Arenado said the Cardinals have not approached him about any potential trades nor has he been asked about the possibility of waiving his no-trade clause.

“I’m just here to try help the team win,” Arenado said. “I’m here to help the Cardinals win while I’m here. I’m going to compete the best I can right now. Whatever happens, happens.

“It’s hard for me to sit here and speak on some of these things. Like I said, I think the Cardinals — those guys are smart up there (in the front office). I think they’re looking at every way to make this team better.”

Arenado said nothing to overtly place pressure on the front office to speak up about its intentions. However, he clearly seemed a perturbed to be answering questions about his future with the team.

“It’s different, but I guess sometimes this is what happens when you’re not playing well,” Arenado said. “These discussions are going to come up.”

Montgomery prepared for what may come

Meanwhile, Montgomery — one of several Cardinals pitchers of interest to contending teams around the majors along with starter Jack Flaherty and reliever Jordan Hicks — admitted he thought about whether or not Friday night’s start in the sweltering heat might be his swan song in St. Louis. The temperature was 96 degrees at first pitch.

“I changed jerseys three times, changed pants twice,” Montgomery said. “Of course, every time you wipe somewhere, it’s never dry. You’re just kind of doing anything you can to get a decent grip on the ball. It wasn’t really that big of an issue. I just tried to throw strikes and attack the hitters.”

Montgomery (6-9) allowed three runs on four walks and five hits, including one home run, in six innings in his second consecutive start against the Cubs (52-51).

Montgomery didn’t allow a run until the fifth inning, when Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom swatted a solo home run to left-center field with two outs. That cut the Cardinals’ lead to a run, 2-1.

The Cubs tacked on two runs in the sixth inning to grab a 3-2 advantage as Montgomery seemed to hit a bit of a wall. He walked the next batter, Ian Happ, then hit Cody Bellinger with a pitch to load the bases. Dansby Swanson’s sacrifice fly tied the score.

After Yan Gomes walked, Trey Mancini poked an RBI single into left field. Happ scored on the play, and Bellinger attempted to score from second base. Cardinals left fielder Tyler O’Neill made a strong, accurate one-hop throw to the plate in time for Knizner to apply the tag for the third out of the inning.

The Cardinals acquire Montgomery from the New York Yankees at last summer’s trade deadline in the deal that sent outfielder Harrison Bader to New York. Being caught off guard by the deal last year gave Montgomery a different perspective this summer.

“I was in fight or flight mode out there today,” Montgomery said of his outing. “But coming off the mound it definitely crossed my mind. It has been a privilege to throw for the Cardinals and be in this locker room with all these quality guys and just people I’ll never forget.”

The Cardinals nearly rallied for a walk-off victory in the ninth inning, but they were dealt a bitter pill when Cubs center fielder Mike Tauchman drifted back to the wall, leaped and reached above the wall to snatch a would-be walk-off home run by Alec Burleson and pull it back onto the field for the final out of the game.

Burleson came to the plate as a pinch hitter for Andrew Knizner with two outs and a runner on third base in the ninth. He put a charge into the 1-2 fastball from Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay, but he was left holding his hands on his head when Tauchman pulled back the near home run.

“The trajectory of it, I thought he got it,” said Cardinals bench coach Joe McEwing, who served as acting manager. “With the conditions tonight of it being humid, I thought he got enough of it for it to get out. It was a great at-bat. He battled throughout and got a pitch he could handle and put a good swing on it.”

Lars Nootbaar went 2-for-4 with two home runs. He accounted for all the Cardinals scoring. He also became the first Cardinals leadoff hitter to blast a leadoff home run as part of a multi-homer game since Matt Carpenter hit three home runs against the Chicago Cubs on July 20, 2018.

Photos: Cubs snuff out Cardinals 3-2 in game two