CHICAGO — The Cardinals’ pitching had been the key factor in their recent surge, but they found themselves in an old-fashioned, rain-soaked slugfest on Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Cubs. This time, the Cardinals' bullpen couldn’t hold up enough for their hard-punching offense to deliver a decisive blow.

The Cardinals struck first and struck multiple times and at multiple junctures in the bout, but they fell 8-6 to the Cubs in the third game of a four-game set at Wrigley Field on Saturday afternoon.

The start of the game was delayed 25 minutes due to a passing rain shower. A second rain storm stopped the game for one hour and 27 minutes just as the game reached the seventh-inning stretch.

With the loss, the Cardinals can only split the series, at best, with a win on Sunday.

Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas allowed five runs in five innings, but the Cardinals (44-55) grabbed a one-run lead in the sixth on a heads-up base running play by Lars Nootbaar to score from third on a ball in the dirt that caromed away from the catcher.

However, the Cardinals’ bullpen struggled to slow the Cubs (47-51). Left-handed reliever Zach Thompson, who pitched as a starter in Triple-A, allowed three runs in 1/3 inning. He walked two batters and gave up two hits as the Cubs flipped a one-run deficit into a two-run lead headed into the seventh inning.

Nootbaar went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a home run, a double and an RBI.

Second baseman Nolan Gorman went 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk. Gorman’s fifth-inning home run gave the Cardinals the most home runs of any opposing team in Wrigley Field history.

The Cardinals tied the Pittsburgh Pirates with Nootbaar’s first-inning home run, but Gorman’s 445-foot blast moved them to 774 home runs all-time at Wrigley Field. They’d already had the most wins of any opposing team at the ballpark.

Cardinals catcher and former Cub Willson Contreras went 1-for-2 with two RBIs before he left the game with an injury.

Marmol ejected in the sixth

A day after Cardinals rookie Alec Burleson earned an ejection for his reaction to strike calls in the eighth inning, manager Oliver Marmol garnered his fourth ejection of the season, this one for arguing balls and strikes from the dugout in the sixth inning.

With the Cardinals batting, All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado at the plate and two outs, home plate umpire Corey Blaser ejected Marmol after he called strike one on a pitch taken by Arenado.

Marmol’s frustration apparently built over the course of the game and the inning despite the Cardinals having drawn a pair of walks in that inning to load the bases.

The next pitch after Marmol’s ejection went in the dirt and caromed away from Cubs catcher Yan Gomes. That allowed Nootbaar to alertly scamper home for the go-ahead run. At the time, the Cardinals gained a 6-5 edge.

Contreras leaves with an injury

Contreras drove in his first run of the day with a sacrifice fly in the third inning, and he knocked in another run with an RBI double to left-center field in the fifth.

He remained in the game and caught the bottom half of the fifth, but Ivan Herrera replaced him after the Cardinals batted in the sixth inning.

Contreras left the game with right hip tightness, according to the Cardinals.

Swanson’s return jolts Cubs lineup

Shortstop Dansby Swanson returned to the lineup after a stint on the 10-day injured list with a heel contusion. Named to his second career All-Star team, Swanson entered the day slashing .258/.343/.409 with 10 home runs in 83 games.

Swanson has been a more productive hitter at home this season. He’s batted .275 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 42 home games entering the day.

In his first at-bat of the day in the second inning, Swanson hit a one-out double into the right field corner. He scored a batter later on Christopher Morel’s RBI single. That tied the score 1-1 at the time.

In the third inning, Swanson hit an RBI single up the middle into center field that tied the score 3-3 as part of the two-run inning for the Cubs.

Cubs keep heat on Mikolas

Mikolas allowed five runs in an outing for the first time since June 28 against the Houston Astros. That day he allowed five and made it through 6 2/3 innings.

Saturday, Mikolas allowed a run in the second, two in the third and two more in the fifth.

Cubs hitters smacked just three extra-base hits against Mikolas, a first-inning double by Swanson and pair of fifth-inning doubles by Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ.

Mikolas gave up a season-high 11 hits along with one walk in five innings. He did not factor into the decision. He left the game with the score tied, and the Cardinals briefly took a one-run lead in the top of the sixth.

