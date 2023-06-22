WASHINGTON — Instead of finishing off a series sweep before making their way across the pond, the Cardinals received a soggy sendoff courtesy of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon.

While persistent rain showers put the game’s start and completion in doubt for most of the afternoon, they played the game in less than two and a half hours.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, their lack of offense served as one of the primary contributing factors to the speed of the game. They were shut out for the seventh time this season, and Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas’ strong performance went to waste in a 3-0 loss in the finale of a three-game set at Nationals Park.

The Cardinals, who saw a four-game win streak snapped, are now 4-2 on their road trip. They’d scored a combined 11 runs against Nationals starters and 17 total runs in the previous two games. Somehow the mixture of Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams and a cool, wet day cooled off the Cardinals’ bats.

“Just a sweepy spider, and he did a good job of getting us off-balance,” Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado said. “He just did a good job, got us a little off-balance there and we just couldn’t adjust in time.”

Williams tossed six scoreless innings and held the Cardinals (31-44) to five hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out four. He pitched to one batter into the seventh inning before he turned the outing over to the Nationals’ bullpen.

Arenado, who served as the designated hitter, went 1 for 3 with a walk and an infield single in the fourth inning.

Outfielder Lars Nootbaar went 2 for 4 and snapped out of an 0 for 16 slump with a double in the first inning, his first hit since he returned from the injured list in the opening game of the series. He was the only Cardinal with a two-hit game, and he logged both the first and last hit of the outing against Williams (4-4).

Dylan Carlson, Tommy Edman, Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman had one hit apiece. Gorman’s ninth-inning infield single came after an 0-for-19 start to the road trip.

Williams’ final inning coincided with the Cardinals best potential scoring opportunity.

Nootbaar’s leadoff single and Arenado’s walk to put two men on with no outs. Willson Contreras’ ground out to the first base side of the infield allowed both runners to advance, and that put runners on second and third with one out.

However, Gorman struck out on a called third strike for the second out. Then Carlson grounded out to end the inning.

Asked if that chance stood out more in a game like this, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol replied, “That’s one way to look at it. Yes, that was the one opportunity where we felt like if you get a big knock, it changes. But when it’s your only opportunity, then you’ve got to be able to string more together.”

The Cardinals averaged slightly more than five runs per game so far on their trip. They scored more than five runs just once in their previous homestand. They finished their most recent homestand on a five-game losing streak that continued into the first game of their road trip with a sixth straight loss. Then they won four in a row.

“It was a good series, a good trip,” Marmol said. “Guys are playing extremely well. Offensively, our guys — we didn’t score today — but our guys actually feel pretty good about where they’re at. Up and down our lineup, guys are feeling pretty good. And I felt like we fought hard in certain games, were able to come back in certain games.

“Miles today did a really nice job. Jack (Flaherty) fought through his outing and got us to the seventh. Overall, I feel like certain pieces are starting to come together. You look at the outfield play. It’s much, much better. … Overall, I feel like there are a lot of things happening that are very positive and pointing in the right direction as far as the style of play we’re used to seeing and we need to play in order to get to where we want to get to.”

Mikolas (4-5) ended up the hard-luck loser and even took a one-hopper back up the middle off his lower leg in the seventh inning.

“I actually can’t find a bruise on it,” Mikolas said after the game. “So I’m wondering if ever really hit me or not. It might have been just an illusion somehow.”

Mikolas allowed two runs on eight hits in seven innings. He allowed a fifth-inning CJ Abrams solo home run on a sinker off the plate away but that was elevated more than Mikolas intended.

The Nationals (28-45) added a run in the sixth when he gave up back-to-back doubles by Luis Garcia and Jeimer Candelario, the second scored a run and came on a deep drive that center fielder Tommy Edman nearly made a fully extended diving catch to keep from off the ground.

“I thought I commanded the fastball pretty well early,” Mikolas said. “They hit a couple balls pretty hard, but we had our defense positioned pretty well. A few got away from me.

“It was kind of fun, but a little challenging throwing in the rain. Kind of like being a kid in the backyard, playing in the summer. Not a terrible game. Kept us close for most of the game and it’s just a tough game overall.”

Mikolas registered his 600th career strikeout when he sat down Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz on a called third strike to end the second innings.

Mikolas has now received just one run of support in his four June starts, including three consecutive starts when the Cardinals didn’t score while he was still in the game.

Photos: Cardinals' win streak ends in rainy Washington, D.C.