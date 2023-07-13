The Cardinals will get one of those annual, challenging West Coast trips out of the way early in 2024.

As early as possible.

The Cardinals will open the 2024 regular season against the Dodgers on March 28 and play a four-game, weekend series at Dodger Stadium before continuing that road trip with a three-game stop in San Diego. The fanfare, red jackets, and Clydesdales of opening day at Busch Stadium will be April 4 against Skip Schumaker and the Miami Marlins.

The Cardinals and Major League Baseball released the 2024 schedule Thursday afternoon, and it has a far more traditional look to it as the new format of play isn’t wedged into an existing structure. Gone are the back-to-back off days the Cardinals have experienced this season. Though, once again, the Cardinals will visit Kansas City for a two-game, weekend interleague series – and have the Sunday off.

A year after relocating two home games against the Chicago Cubs to play their rival in London, the Cardinals will have two weekend visits from Cubs.

All four of the Cardinals-Cubs series on a weekend in 2024.

The Cardinals host the Cubs May 24-26, visit Chicago on June 14-16, and then finish the season series with July 12-14 series at home ahead of the All-Star break and a trade deadline visit to Wrigley Field on August 1-4.

In the second year of Major League Baseball’s new balanced schedule – every team plays every team for at least one series – the Cardinals will host seven American League teams at Busch Stadium for three-game series: White Sox (May 3-5), Boston (May 17-19), Baltimore (May 20-22), Texas (July 29-31), Tampa Bay (August 6-8), Seattle (Sept. 6-8), and finally the Cleveland Guardians (Sept. 20-22).

The Mariners will be visiting St. Louis for the first time since 2013.

The new schedule has the Cardinals playing 49 of their 81 home dates ahead of the All-Star break. They have 31 games at Busch Stadium in May and June combined, and they’ll be the home team on June 20 when they host the San Francisco Giants at the nation’s oldest ballpark, Rickwood Field, in Birmingham, Ala.

At Dodger Stadium, the Cardinals will be the only team beginning its 2024 season as the Dodgers will have officially started theirs a week earlier against San Diego in Seoul, Korea.

Miami will be making its first appearance for a opening day at St. Louis.

The Cardinals travel to Oakland to face the Athletics in April, and that could be the Cardinals final visit to Oakland barring a change in the A's relocation plans or an expansion team landing in the area the A's are vacating. It's not yet clear how quickly the A's plan to skedaddle from their current home to their most likely new home, Las Vegas, though the club has a lease that expires before the Cardinals would be scheduled to return.

The Cardinals have only 10 games against NL Central teams in their final 35 games – and that could be a major factor in the race for the division crown. They close their regular season with a home stand that includes Pittsburgh and then ends with Cleveland. They have more games against American League foes (15) than division rivals in the final six weeks of the season.

The final home game is Sept. 22 vs. the Guardians.

The Cardinals then close the season like it began – out west. The Cardinals travel to Coors Field for a Sept. 24-26 series before concluding the regular season in San Francisco with a three-game on Sept. 27-28.

Pittsburgh is ending the season in the Bronx.

From the NL Central, only the Reds and Cubs are playing each other during the final weekend of the season.