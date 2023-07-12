Most preseason analysis pegged the Cardinals as a 90-ish win team. Independent analysts also cited the team’s highly ranked prospects. And then the team suffered a shocking 10-24 start.

There were mitigating circumstances as the Cardinals stumbled to their 38-52 record before the All-Star break and sank into the National League Central cellar. But ultimately this team kept finding ways to lose, so it eventually developed a losing personality.

As president of baseball operations president John Mozeliak has noted, everybody shared blame for what happened. The management and coaching grades reflect that.

Ownership

Bill DeWitt Jr. came into this season with legitimate concerns about the loss of local television revenue, given the ongoing bankruptcy struggle of the Bally Sports network. Despite that, he allowed the team to make two big financial commitments, extending pitcher Miles Mikolas for three years and $55.75 million and signing free agent catcher Willson Contreras for $87.5 million for five years. And he is pouring more money back into the organizational infrastructure.

But the Cardinals fell back into the middle of the pack in 2023 payroll commitment despite enjoying a robust economic recovery from the pandemic. Also, the Colorado Rockies ate some of Nolan Arenado’s contract to trade him here and Adam Wainwright has $10 million of his $17.5 salary for this season deferred. So the team should have had the financial flexibility to invest more ion this team.

The bottom line: DeWitt made a middling commitment to the big league team this season and that left the Cardinals more vulnerable to their dramatic downturn. He also signs off on the broader team construction strategies which, in the case of this season, have thus far failed.

Grade: D-minus

Front office

Mozeliak and Co. aren’t getting second-guessed for failing to strengthen the pitching staff for this season. They have been getting first-guessed. Analysts questioned the Cardinals’ pitching ahead of spring training — given Steven Matz’s lost 2022 season, Adam Wainwright’s late fade last year and Jack Flaherty’s years-long injury struggle.

As it turned out, those concerns were justified. The internal depth options (Jake Woodford and Matthew Liberatore) failed to fill injury and ineffectiveness voids and the starting rotation suffered down ugly stretches.

The Cardinals also had ample opportunity to upgrade its relief corps in the free-agent marketplace, but they took a pass on many attractive options. They paid for that complacency, too, as several incumbent relievers struggled and/or got hurt.

The baseball operation has built an impressive base of young talent, which is difficult to do while stringing together 15 consecutive winning seasons. In particular, the team’s draft-and-development operation has been running at peak efficiency. Jordan Walker graduated into an impact role for the Cardinals this season, Luken Baker and Ivan Herrera broke out at Memphis, and shortstop Masyn Winn and the top pitching prospects are progressing on schedule.

But that makes the failure of this season all the more aggravating for fans. The Cardinals seemed positioned to build something special with their mounting assets. Instead, they are delivering one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.

Can the franchise turn a big negative into something positive by swapping expiring contracts for more young talent? The next few weeks will be interesting.

Grade: D-minus

Manager

Oliver Marmol probably needed the All-Star break more than anybody. This season has been nightmarish from the very start. He is a smart and fiercely competitive man who works hard preparing for every single game and managing every detail of the competition. And yet he has absorbed blow after blow this season.

While the Cardinals haven’t quit on Marmol, they kept playing losing baseball. Sunday’s game illustrated their ongoing issues. They kept battling through adversity and they managed to pull out a 4-3 victory against the hapless Chicago White Sox. But fielding errors, baserunning mishaps and bullpen erosion undermined the Cardinals at every turn.

It’s not Marmol’s fault that this team entered the season with insufficient pitching. And remember that game-planning and roster management is a collaborative effort that extends past the field staff. The clumsy handling of Willson Contreras’ earlier pitch-calling issues hinted at organizational dysfunction.

But ... Marmol and Co. are charged with leading the group. They failed to curb team’s descent into sloppy, self-dooming play. As the one-run losses piled up, the mounting weight of frustrating failure took its toll. The negative momentum became too much to overcome.

We can all nitpick this tactical decision or that personnel deployment, but the overriding concern is how a team with considerable talent could fall into such disarray.

Somehow, some way Marmol and his staff must get this team playing better baseball so it can move forward and rebuild a winning mindset. That will be especially important with the Cardinals likely to integrate even more young talent into their mix during the stretch run.

Grade: D-minus

Coaches

The Cardinals lost bench coach Skip Schumaker, pitching coach Mike Maddux and hitting coach Jeff Albert from last season’s staff. Matt Holliday agreed to become the new bench coach, then he bailed in January to spend more time with his family. The highly capable Joe McEwing signed to add valuable experience as Marmol’s new bench coach.

But this was a LOT of turnover for the field staff ahead of a season. That, combined with players coming and going for the World Baseball Classic plus some injuries, created less-than-optimal conditions for spring training.

The team did not arrive from Jupiter with a great vibe and the struggle began almost immediately. Pitching coach Dusty Blake, who stepped up from his role as pitching strategist, became under siege. The whole field staff played Whack-a-Mole, eventually getting on problem fixed only to see another arise.

The Cardinals enjoyed one stretch where it appeared they could gain traction, but then they slipped again as spring turned to summer.

Grade: D-minus