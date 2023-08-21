The Cardinals begin a road series Monday against the Pirates. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Drew Rom, who was acquired at the deadline from Baltimore, will make his major-league debut for the Cardinals. The Pirates will counter with right-hander Thomas Hatch (1-0, 3.55). To make room on the active roster for Rom, the Cardinals optioned Guillermo Zuniga, the right-handed reliever who appeared over the weekend for an inning.

The Cardinals are 55-70, last place in the NL Central and 13 games out of first. St. Louis is 5-5 in the last 10 games.

The Pirates are 55-69, fourth in the NL Central, and are 4-6 in the last 10.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, CF

2. Tyler O'Neill, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, DH

6. Jordan Walker, RF

7. Andrew Knizner, C

8. José Fermin, 2B

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Rom

PIRATES

1. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B

2. Bryan Reynolds, LF

3. Andrew McCutchen, DH

4. Connor Joe, 1B

5. Endy Rodríguez, C

6. Joshua Palacios, RF

7. Liover Peguero. 2B

8. Jack Suwinski, CF

9. Alika Williams, SS

P: Hatch

Injury report

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion): For the first time since going on the injured list, the outfielder moved around during pre-game workouts Monday at PNC Park. He avoided full-out sprints, though he could do those inthe coming days, pending how he feels.The Cardinals placed Nootbaar on the 10-day IL following Thursday's game. He was still dealing with significant soreness on Friday after being hit in the groin by a foul ball. (Updated Aug. 21)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): On the table for the Cardinals' outfielder is surgery on his ankle that would address what's become chronic soreness since earlier in the season. He played months through the pain but relented to exploring its cause when on the IL for an oblique strain. The team is having a specialist review scans taken of the joint and a decision is coming shortly. He was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 10. Management expects him to play again this season. (Updated Aug. 21)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Paused his rehab assignment as he had not felt as strong as hoped recovering from outings, and experienced some stiffness after appearances. After a good MRI Wednesday, he was scheduled to pitch on a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Memphis. (Updated Aug. 18)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Threw 1 2/3 innings in a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday night. He threw 40 pitches in that outing, and reported feeling well after. (Updated Aug. 18)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Threw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Friday; the plan is to have him throw live batting practice session in Jupiter, Florida, in the coming days. His next outing after that could be in a rehab assignment. He has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. (Updated Aug. 18)

IF Nolan Gorman (lower back strain): Took part in infield drills and baseball activities Monday at PNC Park as he makes stride toward returning to the field. How he recovers from the increased activity will guide the decisions the Cardinals make in the coming week. Placed on the IL prior to Thursday night's game; he hadn't played since Aug. 12, and his IL stint was backdated to Aug. 14. His back stiffness limited his ability to bend down as well as some of his rotational mobility. (Updated Aug. 21)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Continues on his "no throw" program for at least another week, and he'll be reevaluated at that time. (Updated Aug. 21)