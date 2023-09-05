ATLANTA — Ahead of the Cardinals' three-game, weekday series against the best team in the National League, they made an unannounced transaction that leaves them without their closer for at least the road trip.

JoJo Romero, the lefty who has emerged as the Cardinals' multi-inning and high-leverage reliever, has been placed on the 15-day injured list, according to the team's transaction log.

Romero has been diagnosed with inflammation of a tendon within his left knee, a team official said. The precise injury is listed as "left knee patellar tendonitis."

The move is backdated to the day after Romero's most recent appearance, so it's set for Sept. 2.

That was just one of four moves the Cardinals made to rewrite the roster ahead of a three-city road trip that begins at Truist Park on Tuesday night against the team with the best record in Major League Baseball. The Cardinals also returned lefty Matthew Liberatore from his stint on the injured list, and the club swapped in fielders, designating Taylor Motter for assignment (again) and promoting Jose Fermin to the majors.

The move with Motter immediately clears a spot on the 40-man roster, and it does allow for Motter to remain in the organization if unclaimed by another team if he doesn't elect to pursue other options.

Fermin, 24, went two-for-four with a home run and three RBIs in Sunday's game for Triple-A Memphis. This season, he is hitting .214 with a .333 on-base percentage and a .760 OPS.

Liberatore, who missed two weeks with a lower back strain, made a rehab appearance in that same game. He pitched three innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and five walks. He also struck out three while pitching for the Redbirds.

The absence of Romero for a stretch likely moves former All-Star closer Ryan Helsley back into the ninth-inning role. Romero had three saves this season, and in the past month, as his prominence in the Cardinals' bullpen grew, he 3.38 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 16 innings. In an illustration of when and how he was used, the last-place Cardinals were 9-2 in his past 11 appearances, and one of those losses was his this past week against Pittsburgh.

He allowed three runs on four hits as the Cardinals dropped a game Friday in extra innings.