Before Class Low-A Palm Beach had its Wednesday series-opener against Jupiter postponed due to rain, Cardinals prospect Brycen Mautz completed four scoreless innings and struck out seven batters on 60 pitches — 40 of which were strikes. The left-hander limited Jupiter hitters to just two hits and a walk before play was halted in the bottom of the fourth inning with Palm Beach leading 2-0 over the Marlins’ affiliate.

Mautz, 21, used his sinker for 36 of his 60 pitches and his slider 19 times. The slider led the 2022 second-round pick to induce seven whiffs on 11 swings from Marlins minor leaguers, per Statcast.

The rain-suspended start is the second time in the last three starts that the University of San Diego product had an outing cut short because of weather. The other instance came on June 14 against St. Lucie when Mautz was limited to just one inning before play was suspended due to lightning in the area.

Since logging three quality starts in May, Mautz has completed six innings just once in the last four times he’s taken the mound for Palm Beach. His seven strikeouts on Wednesday pushed his season total to 68 across 63 1/3 innings. With the scoreless start, Mautz lowered his ERA to 4.12.

Here are other notable performances by Cardinals minor leaguers:

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: The shortstop prospect’s two-for-four game as Memphis’s leadoff hitter raised his average to .262 and was his 22nd multi-hit performance of the season. Winn owns a .291/.367/.419 slash line in his last 86 at-bats and has driven in 12 runs across that stretch. Both of Winn’s singles in Memphis’s 12-4 loss to Nashville were considered hard-hit balls, per Statcast.

Catcher Ivan Herrera, Class AAA Memphis: Suiting up for Memphis for the first time since June 17, Herrera went two-for-four with two RBIs from the three-spot in the Redbirds’ batting order. Herrera was away from the minor league affiliate because he joined the Cardinals as a member of their taxi squad for a road trip that included a stop in London. He did not suit up for a big league game while on the taxi squad.

The first of Herrera’s two RBIs on Wednesday came in the third inning when the catching prospect fell behind 0-2 in the count and singled up the middle on a sweeper that was thrown low-and-away. In situations with two outs and runners in scoring position, the 23-year-old had a .191 average and eight RBIs in 42 at-bats prior to Wednesday’s ballgame.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: Scott’s debut in Class AA included a one-for-four performance at the plate and his MiLB-leading 51st stolen base of the season. The quick-footed outfielder displayed his highly-rated speed during his second at-bat when he reached base on an infield single. Scott, 22, stole second base moments after his first hit in Double-A. He is 51-for-58 in stolen base attempts in 2023.

Peoria home game postponed due to air quality

Class High-A Peoria had its series opener against Cedar Rapids at Dozer Park in Peoria, Illinois postponed to Thursday due to hazardous air quality in the area caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires that reached the Midwest. The series opener is scheduled as part of a doubleheader.