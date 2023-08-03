Making his first start in close to two months, Cardinals left-handed pitching prospect Connor Thomas completed three scoreless innings and limited Jacksonville hitters to two hits and a walk when he took the mound for Class AAA Memphis on Wednesday night.

Thomas, 25, had been sidelined by injury since June 4 when he exited a road start against Omaha after 1 1/3 innings and 37 pitches. In his return, the southpaw worked around an error and a single in the first inning, retired the side in order in the second, and completed his outing with a swinging strikeout on a slider to end the third and strand runners on first and second base.

Despite getting just two swing-and-misses, Thomas induced five groundouts. Both hits Thomas surrendered were singles. He finished the outing on 52 pitches.

Meanwhile, across the Cardinals' farm system:

Catcher Ivan Herrera, Class AAA Memphis: The Cardinals’ top catching prospect was responsible for two of Memphis’s seven hits in its 3-2 loss to Jacksonville. Both of Herrera’s hits were singles and improved the 23-year-old to a .307 average through 55 games in Triple-A. Including Herrera’s 23 at-bats while in the majors during July, he is batting .378 with 10 RBIs in the last 45 at-bats he's taken at the two levels.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: Baker clubbed his 27th home run of the season to put himself in sole possession of the MiLB lead. The 416-foot solo home run was Baker’s second in as many games and was the 26-year-old’s only hit in the loss to Jacksonville. Baker entered Wednesday’s home game with a .391 average, .472 on-base percentage, and a .783 slugging percentage in 11 games since returning to the minors on July 18. Across his last 11 games, Baker has six multi-hit performances.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: To go with his two-for-four night as Springfield’s leadoff hitter, Scott stole two bases to give him 70 on the year. The speedster swiped his 19th and 20th bags of his Class AA career, improving him to 20-for-22 at the level while batting .342 with a .395 on-base percentage in 26 games for the S-Cards. As a whole in 2023, Scott is 70-for-79 in steal attempts.

Infielder Thomas Saggese, Class AA Springfield: A day after singling in his Cardinals minor league debut, Saggese connected on a solo home run to center field in his first at-bat of Springfield’s 4-3 win. The solo home run was Saggese’s 16th of the year, which set a single-season high for the 21-year-old.