Looking to rebuild his pitch count in his third outing back from a month-long stint on the injured list, Cardinals prospect Gordon Graceffo threw 59 pitches — 32 of which were strikes — and completed 2 2/3 scoreless innings on Friday for Class AAA Memphis.

The appearance was Graceffo’s second start and third overall outing since getting activated from the IL. The 23-year-old missed nearly a month due to right shoulder inflammation. His 59 pitches during Memphis’s 6-2 loss to Nashville were his most in his last three appearances. Before landing on the IL, the former fifth-round pick reached a high of 85 pitches across his first five starts of the year.

Graceffo struck out four batters and walked three before he exited the game. He navigated through traffic in the first inning by getting an inning-ending strikeout on three pitches to leave the bases loaded after he walked two batters and hit another. The 23-year-old threw a 1-2-3 second inning and followed that by inducing a flyout, walking a batter, and striking out another to begin the third inning.

The outing ended after Graceffo induced a swinging strikeout vs. Brewers minor leaguer Keston Hiura.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals farm system:

Catcher Ivan Herrera, Class AAA Memphis: Herrera provided one of Memphis’s two RBIs when he doubled home a run in the bottom of the first inning. The double was Herrera’s 20th of the season, doubling his total from a year ago. He is batting .294 with a .956 OPS across 49 games for Memphis.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: With two singles in four at-bats, Baker bumped his average to .316 and is 10-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs, and five RBIs in eight games since returning to the minors. Baker’s success since heading back to Memphis includes five multi-hit performances in his last seven games. Of Baker’s two singles, one had an exit velocity of 110.5 mph, which made it the fourth-hardest hit ball Statcast registered across the 15 Triple-A games played on Friday.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks III, Class High-A Peoria: Crooks continued his consistency at the plate with a two-for-four game that included an RBI in Peoria’s 2-1 loss to Cedar Rapids. Crooks’ two-hit game improved him to a .244 average as he is 23-for-64 (.360 average) with 19 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits in his last 16 games. Before Crooks’ hot streak, he was batting .197 on the year and had 16 RBIs and 11 extra-base hits in his first 44 games in High-A.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class High-A Peoria: During his Class High-A debut, Rajcic allowed two runs on three hits and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings, making it the longest start of his career. Rajcic, a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft, kept Cedar Rapids scoreless and hitless through the first six innings of the ballgame. Cedar Rapids hitters were limited to two walks through six frames. Rajcic’s no-hit bid ended on a leadoff single in the seventh inning. The righty allowed another pair of singles with two outs in the frame, which led to his removal from after 95 pitches. Before earning a call-up to High-A, Rajcic went 6-3 with a 1.89 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 62 innings for Class Low-A Palm Beach.