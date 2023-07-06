Coming off three consecutive outings of three innings or less, Cardinals prospect Gordon Graceffo matched a season high in innings and got his pitch count up to 66 when he took the mound on Wednesday for Class AAA Memphis.

Graceffo, 23, provided six innings of work and allowed one run — which was unearned — in Memphis’s 4-1 win against Indianapolis. The right-hander with a 3.53 ERA scattered three hits across the six frames and issued two walks. He tallied just one strikeout and had three swing-and-misses on the evening.

The only run that Graceffo allowed came in the second inning on a sacrifice fly that brought home Pirates minor leaguer Liover Peguero after he reached base on a throwing error and advanced to third base by way of a stolen base and a throwing error on the base stealing attempt.

From the third inning through the end of the sixth, Graceffo faced two batters over the minimum. His fastball velocity averaged 93 mph on the evening, per Statcast. Graceffo topped out at 96.3 mph with his fastball and was clocked at 94.7 mph in his final inning.

He completed the outing — his longest since April 22 — by stranding runners on first and third base after both reached with singles.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ minor league system:

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: While his close friend Jordan Walker launched a 444-foot home run during a Cardinals’ loss in Miami, Winn flexed some power of his own from Indianapolis. Winn jumped on a 1-0 sinker and belted the pitch 432 feet to left-center field for a two-run home run that gave Memphis its 4-1 lead. The home run was Winn’s ninth of the season and first since June 24. The 21-year-old shortstop prospect has a hit in 15 of his last 17 games. Winn’s contributions on Wednesday also included drawing a walk with the bases loaded to bring in a run in the second inning.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: Scott singled twice in five at-bats from the leadoff spot for Springfield. The pair of singles improved Scott to 10-for-33 (.303 average) across his first eight games in Double-A. Scott is batting .284 in total this year and owns a .363 on-base percentage in 74 games between Double-A and High-A.

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Looking to recapture the success he found in May and through most of June, Cho went two-for-five with an RBI and a stolen base. Cho, 19, entered Wednesday with three hits in his last 35 at-bats dating back to June 23. During that stretch, Cho drove in two runs and had a 35.7% strikeout rate, per FanGraphs. He had struck out 19.9% of the time and batted .345 in 130 at-bats before he went into the slump.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks III, Class High-A Peoria: Before rain suspended Peoria’s road game in South Bend with two outs in the ninth inning, Crooks singled to extend his hitting streak to 16 consecutive games. Crooks, the Cardinals’ fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, entered Wednesday with a 1.066 OPS and a .413 average in his last 65 plate appearances. He drew a walk and scored a run before play was halted due to rain.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: Antico singled in four at-bats and stole a base to give him his 25th of the year and the 100th of his career. Antico, 25, has been caught stealing four times this year and has been nabbed 12 times in 237 games since making his professional debut in Low-A following the 2021 draft. The former eighth-round pick who led the Cardinals system with 67 successful steals in 2022, is batting .245 with a .772 OPS in 67 games for Springfield.

Shortstop Jonathan Mejia, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 18-year-old went one-for-four, drew a walk, and collected his first two RBIs at the Low-A level. Mejia, the Cardinals’ top international signing in 2022, is batting .146 in 18 games between Low-A and the Florida Complex League. His single on Wednesday during Palm Beach’s 6-5 win over Clearwater was just his third hit in 25 at-bats in Low-A.

Hence, Rajcic, Dunn earn June honors

Right-handers Tink Hence and Max Rajcic (rhymes with magic) shared Cardinals minor league pitcher of the month honors for June, the club announced on Wednesday. Infielder Nick Dunn was named the player of the month.

Hence, 20, went 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA in 21 innings across five starts in June, all of which came with Class High-A Peoria. The two wins were the first two of Hence’s professional career. The righty earned a promotion to Class AA Springfield at the start of July and debuted with his new team on Tuesday.

Rajcic, 21, began his first professional season in Class Low-A. The 2022 sixth-round pick from UCLA went 2-1 during June and posted a 1.61 ERA in 22 1/3 innings. He struck out 23 batters and maintained a 0.85 WHIP. Rajcic earned his promotion to Class High-A in the final week of June and surrendered two runs in 6 2/3 innings when he made his debut in Peoria.

Dunn, 26, slashed .372/.450/.521 with eight doubles in 94 at-bats in Class AA during June. He drew more walks and drove in more runs (13) than he had strikeouts (11).