In five at-bats during Class AAA Memphis’s matchup vs. Nashville on Sunday, Cardinals catching prospect Ivan Herrera collected a season-high four hits and drove in four runs to match a season-high in RBIs.

The 23-year-old’s multi-hit game included a 443-foot, two-run home run that sailed beyond the left-center field wall and found its way to the parking lot behind AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tennessee. It accounted for his eighth of the season.

Herrera’s tape-measure homer was the furthest hit ball across 16 Triple-A games on Sunday, while the 110.8 mph exit velocity it produced was the second-hardest hit ball Statcast registered on the day.

The four-hit game raised Herrera’s average to .308 and OPS to .989. He ended Sunday tied for the ninth-highest OPS in the International League.

Here are other notable performances from Cardinals prospects:

Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy, Class AAA Memphis: McGreevy allowed three runs in six innings as he kept Nashville mostly on the ground during his start on Saturday. The 2021 first-round pick induced 12 groundouts and two flyouts over his six frames. He surrendered six hits — one of which was a solo home run — and struck out two as he earned his seventh quality start of the year. McGreevy, who threw 94 pitches (61 strikes), reached 94.2 mph with his sinker and averaged 91.4 mph with the pitch, per Statcast.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks III, Class High-A Peoria: Crooks extended his hitting streak to 14 consecutive games with a single on Sunday. On top of keeping his streak intact, Crooks’ four hits in eight at-bats for Peoria across games on Saturday and Sunday improved his slash line to .255/.353/.414 in 62 games while in High-A. Crooks, 21, is 18-for-73 (.370 average) with a 1.055 OPS in his last 18 games after struggles sunk his batting average to .197.

Right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo, Class AA Springfield: The former 14th-round pick completed a three-inning save for Springfield in its 5-4 win on Sunday making it Granillo’s longest outing of his career. The righty allowed just one hit and no walks in his three innings of relief work to maintain Springfield’s one-run lead. The three scoreless innings lowered Granillo’s ERA to 4.08 ERA and continued the 23-year-old’s success following an April 25 outing during which he gave up six runs in 1/3 of an inning. Following April 25, Granillo has maintained a 1.42 ERA, struck out 35 batters, and walked nine in 31 2/3 innings. He’s limited hitters to a .165 average and .413 OPS in that span.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: Two powerful swings on Saturday launched Baker atop the minor league home run leaderboard. Playing first base and batting fifth for Memphis, Baker clubbed a 443-foot solo home run in the second inning and followed that with a 425-foot solo shot in the fifth inning to give him 22 on the season. The two homers elevated Baker to a tie for the MiLB lead with Angels minor leaguers Jo Adell and Trey Cabbage.

Catcher Leonardo Bernal, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Coming off a month of June during which he hit .212 in 21 games, Bernal began July with some fireworks. The switch-hitter went five-for-nine with a double and three RBIs in games on Saturday and Sunday. Bernal, 19, began his weekend with a three-hit game on Saturday and followed that with a double and single on Sunday to improve his slash line to .263/.378/.379.

Outfielder Joshua Baez, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Baez finished his weekend with a combined two-for-seven effort that included a home run, a double, two walks, two stolen bases, and three RBIs. The 19-year-old’s home run came on Saturday and was his third in a span of four games at the time. Before that, he homered three times in 39 games to begin the year. During Palm Beach’s homestand against Jupiter, Baez went eight-for-18 with three home runs, two doubles, and seven RBIs in five games.