A day after his 16-game hitting streak was snapped, Cardinals catching prospect Jimmy Crooks III continued his midseason resurgence on Friday with a three-for-four night.

Crooks’ performance in Class High-A Peoria’s 12-5 win over South Bend included an RBI double in the ninth inning that sparked a six-run inning by the Chiefs and led to the club’s season-high in runs a night after they were no-hit.

The 2022 fourth-round pick’s double was his 18th of the season and his ninth in his last 13 games. He ended Friday tied for the fifth-most doubles in the Midwest League and one shy of teammate Osvaldo Tovalin for the most by a Peoria hitter. Crooks leads qualified catchers in his league in doubles and RBIs (36), and is within the top three for OPS (.787) and average (.266).

Since his batting average dipped to .197 after his first 44 games of the year, Crooks has batted .378 with a .412 on-base percentage and a .644 slugging percentage. The 21-year-old has homered five times, driven in 20 runs, and reached base with a hit in 20 of his last 22 games.

Meanwhile, across the Cardinals’ farm system:

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: The power-hitting outfield prospect went hitless and stuck out twice in four at-bats during Memphis’s 2-1 loss to Indianapolis. The quiet night at the plate dropped his average to .227 as he looks to break out of a slump. After batting .294 with 12 home runs in May, Gomez has a .165 average and a .638 OPS in his last 29 games. He’s struck out 44 times in 109 at-bats since the start of June and has two hits since the start of July.

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos, Class AAA Memphis: Loutos provided a season-high three innings of relief and allowed two runs on six hits for the Redbirds. The 24-year-old struck out four batters in the outing, which tied a season-high, too. The appearance from the bullpen by the Washington University-St. Louis graduate was his 15th this season during which he’s completed more than one inning. He owns a 4.08 ERA and has struck out 46 batters in 39 2/3 innings while in Triple-A.

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Cho singled twice and stole a base as Palm Beach’s leadoff hitter during its 3-2 loss to Clearwater. The two-hit game improved Cho’s average to .264 and on-base percentage to .371. The stolen base was his team-leading 21st of the year.

Right-handed pitcher Edwin Nunez, Class High-A Peoria: With two scoreless innings of relief, Nunez maintained a 0.00 ERA through his first four appearances in High-A and notched his first save at the level in the process. Nunez worked himself out of trouble in the eighth inning by inducing a forceout at second base that left the bases loaded. He allowed a one-out single in the ninth and ended the ballgame by getting a groundball for a double play. The hard-throwing 21-year-old’s outing extended his scoreless streak with Peoria to 6 1/3 innings. He’s allowed two hits and three walks since debuting in High-A on June 29. Combined with his 27 1/3 innings in Low-A, Nunez has a 2.94 ERA over 23 appearances from the bullpen.