During a three-for-nine weekend in games on Saturday and Sunday with Class AAA Memphis, Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games.

The 21-year-old’s current streak is his fourth this season of 10 or more games — all of which have come since the start of May. He is batting .487 with seven doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, and has a 1.423 OPS during his current hit streak, which began on July 8.

Winn’s success at the plate this past weekend included a double, two RBIs, and his 13th home run of the season. The home run, which was a two-run blast on Saturday, set a single-season career high for the shortstop prospect. A season ago, Winn homered 12 times in 119 games as he split time in Triple-A and Double-A.

Along with his 13 home runs through 89 games with Memphis, Winn is batting .284 with an .803 OPS on the season.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Outfielder Chase Davis, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The Cardinals’ first-round pick from this year’s draft collected his first two hits and first RBI of his professional career on Sunday when he went two-for-five with two singles as Palm Beach’s designated hitter. Davis pulled a grounder to right field and drove in Won-Bin Cho for his first hit and RBI as a professional ballplayer. Davis reached base in the eighth inning on an infield single. He struck out twice in his other three at-bats. Since making his MiLB debut on Friday, Davis is two-for-10 with two walks and five strikeouts in three games.

There's No. 1.



Chase Davis, the @Cardinals' first-round pick from this year's Draft, notches his first professional hit and RBI, singling through the right side for the Single-A @GoPBCardinals. pic.twitter.com/epoKjZhbRJ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 23, 2023

Left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore, Class AAA Memphis: Liberatore provided 5 2/3 innings and kept Charlotte to two runs during his start on Saturday, marking the left-hander’s first outing of five or more innings since he did so on June 12 while pitching in the majors. The 23-year-old struck out five batters and walked three on 88 pitches as he kept Charlotte hitters to mostly soft contact. Since returning to Memphis on July 9, Liberatore has allowed eight runs, 11 walks, and an .830 OPS to hitters in his last 12 innings.

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Cho combined to go five-for-nine with a double and a triple after he appeared in games on Saturday and Sunday for the PB-Cards. The 19-year-old capped his weekend with a three-hit day on Sunday that included his fourth triple of the year. In his last 50 at-bats, Cho is 15-for-50 (.300 average) with 12 walks, 18 strikeouts, and a .446 on-base percentage.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: The slugging first baseman went two-for-four with three RBIs and a walk during Memphis’s Sunday win over Charlotte. Baker drove in a run in the first inning with a line drive single to center field and added two more RBIs to his day with a single to center field in the third inning that gave Memphis a 3-0 lead. All three of Baker’s RBIs came with two outs. In two-out scenarios this season while in Triple-A, Baker is hitting .382 with a 1.084 OPS and 28 RBIs across 89 at-bats.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class High-A Peoria: Rajcic allowed two runs on three hits across six innings during his start on Saturday for Peoria. Both runs were scored against the 2022 draftee in the first two innings of Peoria’s 3-2 road loss to Cedar Rapids as he allowed a walk, a hit by pitch, and two singles in his first two innings of work. Following the first two frames, Rajcic kept Cedar Rapids to one walk and a double through his final four innings. The start was Rajcic’s second quality start since making his High-A debut at the end of June. It provided a bounce back after he allowed six runs and walked three batters during his July 16 start.

Outfielder Joshua Baez, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 2021 second-round pick delivered back-to-back two-hit games on Saturday and Sunday to boost his average to .234 and OPS to .779 across 57 Low-A games. Baez’s weekend included two doubles, two singles, and two RBIs as Palm Beach’s right fielder in both games. The 20-year-old entered the weekend having gone eight-for-44 (.182 average) in his last 14 games and had not had a multi-hit game since June 29.

Right-handed pitcher Inohan Paniagua, Class High-A Peoria: In his third High-A start since coming off the injured list in early July, Paniagua allowed two runs on two hits and struck out five batters in 3 1/3 innings on Sunday. The two runs scored against Paniagua came on a single he allowed with one out in the fourth inning and were the first runs he’s given up this year. The righty logged 61 pitches and struck out five batters before he was removed from the game.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: As Springfield’s leadoff hitter during its 8-7 win on Sunday, Antico produced a career-high four hits that included his 11th home run of the year. Antico, who finished the game four-for-five with a double, also stole his 31st base of the season. In 80 games with Springfield, Antico has batted .262 with an .814 OPS. He is 31-for-35 in stolen base attempts in his last 61 games after not attempting a steal in his first 19 games of 2023.

Antico off the Training Facility!



Mike is 4-for-4 tonight with two singles, a double, and now, this solo home run 🤯 pic.twitter.com/P648qRnyCh — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 24, 2023

Right-handed pitcher Logan Gragg, Class AAA Memphis: Gragg matched a career-best in innings as he spun seven frames of one-run baseball during Memphis’s series finale vs. Charlotte. Gragg allowed three hits in the start, struck out four batters, and induced 17 swing-and-misses, per Statcast. The one run Gragg allowed was unearned. An eight-round pick from the 2019 draft, Gragg improved to 3-0 through his first four career appearances in Triple-A and owns a 0.50 ERA across 18 innings at the level. The 24-year-old has limited hitters to a .105 average and sports a 0.67 WHIP since making his Triple-A debut on July 5.