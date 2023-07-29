Like he’s done for most of the month of July, Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn put his power on display once again on Friday night. The 20-year-old shortstop led off the bottom of the first inning of Class AAA Memphis’s 5-3 home win over Iowa with a 408-foot solo home run on the first pitch he saw.

The home run from Winn furthered his career-high to 16 on the year. In 93 games all played in Triple-A, Winn has surpassed his previous career-high of 12, which he set a year ago in 119 games between Class AA and High-A.

Winn, who is batting .284 and owns an .825 OPS this season, has homered eight times in his last 88 at-bats while slugging .773 over that stretch. Five of Winn’s home runs have come in his last seven games. Along with his eight homers, Winn’s success in July includes a .364 average, a .429 on-base percentage, and eight doubles.

Winn’s eight home runs during July tie him for the third-most in the International League. During the same period, Winn’s 25 RBIs during the month-long stretch tie him for the second most across his league and his 1.202 OPS is the fourth-highest.

Here are other notable Cardinals minor league performances:

Right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, Class AA Springfield: Hence completed five innings of work for the fourth consecutive start and the fifth time in the last six times he’s taken the mound. This time, the 20-year-old struck out a career-high nine batters and allowed two runs on two hits — both of which scored on a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Hence threw 75 pitches (52 of which were strikes). Along with logging five innings in each of his last four starts — all of which have come at the Double-A level, Hence limited opposing teams to two runs or fewer in each of those outings and kept hitters to a .189 batting average. Hence sports a 2.25 ERA through his first 20 innings in Double-A.

Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo, Class AAA Memphis: Graceffo allowed one run on four hits through 5 2/3 innings. He came an out shy of his third career quality start at the Triple-A level despite making quick work to begin the sixth inning vs. Iowa. The righty retired the first two batters he faced on three pitches but allowed three consecutive singles that led to a run and followed that by walking a batter to load the bases. All three runners left on by Graceffo were stranded by righty Jacob Barnes. Graceffo had a 12% whiff rate with his repertoire and struck out four batters on 89 pitches, per Statcast. Graceffo’s fastball averaged 93.8 mph and touched 96.2 mph. The start lowered his ERA to 4.15.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks, Class High-A Peoria: Crooks provided Peoria’s only run in its 5-1 loss to South Bend when he connected on a solo home run in the fourth inning of the home loss. The home run was the eighth of the season for Crooks — seven of which have come in the 22-year-old’s last 36 games. He ended Friday night with a .242 average and a .732 OPS as he continues hismidseason bounce back. In the last 36 games, Crooks owns a .290 average with nine doubles and 29 RBIs.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: Amid a year with improved slugging, Antico displayed more of that pop on Friday. Antico went two-for-five with a home run, a double, and three RBIs in Springfield’s 7-2 win over Tulsa. The home run, a two-run blast that carried to right field, was Antico’s 12th of the year through 84 games. A season ago, Antico homered 14 times in 131 games and slugged .395. The speedy outfielder with 35 stolen bases ended Friday with a .465 slugging percentage to pair with his .361 on-base percentage. Antico, 25, is one of 14 minor league players with 10 or more home runs and 30 or more steals this season.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class High-Peoria: Rajcic allowed four runs on six hits, struck out six batters across five innings, and was handed his third losing decision of his High-A career. Rajcic surrendered two runs in the fourth inning and another two in the fourth. He ended his outing with a 1-2-3 fifth inning that included back-to-back strikeouts to end the frame. The 2022 sixth-round pick is 0-3 and owns a 4.61 ERA in five starts since making his High-A debut.