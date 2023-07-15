In a loud first inning from Class AAA Memphis hitters on Friday night, Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn provided perhaps the most emphatic swing.

Winn connected on a three-run home run that capped an eight-run first inning during Memphis’s 10-5 win over Gwinnett at AutoZone Park. Winn’s home run, which traveled 392 feet to left-center field, was the 21-year-old’s 11th of the season. Through 82 games in Triple-A, Winn is one home run shy of tying his single-season high. A year ago, he hit 12 home runs in 119 games between Class High-A and Class AA.

Retweet if you enjoy watching Masyn Winn hit bombs pic.twitter.com/hmBAckPkyj — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) July 15, 2023

With the home run, Winn has hit safely in seven of his first nine games he’s played in during July. Since the start of the month, Winn is 12-for-40 (.300 average) with two doubles, three homers, 11 RBIs, and owns a .600 slugging percentage.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ minor league system:

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: Just under a week removed from a Futures Game performance that included a single and two stolen bases, Scott singled twice and drove in a run as Springfield’s leadoff hitter. Scott was caught stealing third base in the seventh inning. It was the first time he was caught stealing in three attempts while in Double-A. The two-hit game from Scott improved him to 12-for-41 (.293 average) in 10 games for Springfield.

Right-handed pitcher Trent Baker, Class High-A Peoria: Baker tossed six no-hit innings and struck out six batters in Peoria’s 3-2 win over Wisconsin. Baker, a ninth-round pick in the 2021 draft, threw 86 pitches — 52 of which were strikes — and walked three batters in his start. He was removed from the ballgame at the start of the seventh inning. The combined no-hit bid was lost when right-hander Joseph King gave up a solo home run with one out in the eighth inning. With the start, Baker has completed six or more innings in each of his last six starts dating back to June 9. Four of those outings are quality starts. He’s lowered his ERA from 4.10 to 3.30 during that stretch.

Right-handed pitcher Edwin Nunez, Class High-A Peoria: After two innings of relief from King, Nunez provided two innings of work from the bullpen and allowed one unearned run in the appearance. Nunez, the game’s winning pitcher, has allowed one run and three hits in 8 1/3 innings since making his High-A debut on June 29. He’s struck out 10 batters and walked four while with Peoria.

Right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo, Class AA Springfield: Granillo secured his ninth save of the season with a scoreless inning of work that included two strikeouts during Springfield's 4-3 over Wichita. Granillo’s scoreless inning lowered his ERA to 3.80 and extended his scoreless streak to 7 1/3 innings. He is eight-for-eight in save opportunities since June 3. The 2021 14th-round pick has maintained a 1.30 ERA in his last 34 2/3 innings. That stretch extends to April 27 and includes 40 strikeouts and 10 walks allowed.