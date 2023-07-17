In two games across the weekend, Cardinals shortstop prospect Masyn Winn continued to find success at the plate.

Winn combined to go five-for-nine with a double, a triple, and three RBIs in games on Saturday and Sunday for Class AAA Memphis. The back-to-back multi-hit games were Winn’s fifth and sixth such performance in his first 11 games during July.

Following a stretch in June that included a .287 average over 94 at-bats, Winn is 14-for-44 with three doubles, three home runs, and 12 RBIs since July began. The 21-year-old’s productivity boosted his average to .273 and OPS to .765 following Sunday’s 11-3 Redbirds’ loss to Braves’ affiliate, Gwinnett.

Here are other notable performances from across the Cardinals’ minor league system:

Right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, Class AA Springfield: Making his first start since he pitched one frame during the All-Star Futures Game in Seattle, Hence completed five innings and allowed two runs on four hits including a home run on Saturday for Springfield. Hence improved to 1-0 in Double-A with the five frames. The 20-year-old has completed five innings and given up two runs or fewer in his first two starts since receiving his promotion from High-A. He’s completed at least five innings in five of his last seven starts and sports a 2.79 ERA in 13 starts.

Left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore, Class AAA Memphis: The left-hander walked a career-high seven batters and allowed three runs on six hits, two of which were home runs, in 2 1/3 innings during Memphis’s 11-3 loss to Gwinnett on Sunday. Liberatore used his curveball 21 times and generated three swing-and-misses with the pitch. His fastball, which he threw 19 times, averaged 91.3 mph and reached a maximum of 93.8 mph, per Statcast. Although he had a 31% whiff rate with his repertoire, Liberatore had 10 called strikes. Saturday’s start was Liberatore’s shortest minor league start of the year.

Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo, Class AAA Memphis: With a fastball that touched 96.3 mph and a slider that generated a 56% whiff rate, Graceffo threw six innings and allowed three runs on six hits during his start on Saturday for Memphis. Graceffo’s outing gave him his third quality start of the year and matched his longest appearance in 2023. Since returning from the injured list after he had right shoulder inflammation, Graceffo has posted a 2.29 ERA in five starts (19 2/3 innings).

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: After a two-hit game on Friday, Scott went four-for-10 on Saturday and Sunday. The speedy outfielder drove in three runs during Springfield’s 13-12 extra innings loss on Sunday. All three of Scott’s RBIs came on a fourth-inning triple — his first while in Double-A. Scott, one of the Cardinals’ two Futures Game representatives, stole two bases on Saturday and one on Sunday. He has 55 stolen bases on the year and has been caught eight times. On defense, Scott’s unsuccessful diving attempt on a fly ball hit to left-center field with a runner on second in the bottom of the 10th inning led to an inside-the-park walk-off two-run home run in Springfield’s loss.

First baseman Chandler Redmond, Class AA Springfield: Redmond swung his way into the MiLB home run lead on Saturday when he connected on his 24th of the year. Redmond’s weekend included a three-for-six performance with a pair of doubles, two RBIs, and five walks — four of which came on Sunday. On top of leading MiLB in home runs, Redmond is one of seven minor leaguers with 70 or more RBIs and owns a .266/.376/.567 slash line in 81 games for Springfield.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class High-A Peoria: Rajcic threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits in his start during Peoria’s 13-8 win. The start was Rajcic’s shortest of his first three High-A starts and included three walks, which matched a season-high. Since getting promoted to Peoria from Low-A Palm Beach, Rajcic is 0-2 with a 4.96 ERA and has allowed 14 hits in 16 1/3 innings.

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: Looking to bounce back on offense after a quiet June, Gomez on Saturday hit his 21st home run of the year. Gomez’s home run, which traveled 414 feet, ties him for third-most in the International League and places him within the top seven for all of minor league baseball.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: Antico improved his average to .255 and OPS to .789 with a pair of two-hit games on Saturday and Sunday. The 2021 eighth-round pick went four-for-nine with two RBIs and a walk in the weekend games. His back-to-back multi-hit games improved him to .300 with a .400 on-base percentage in his last 30 at-bats.

Infielder Nick Dunn, Class AA Springfield: The Cardinals minor league player of the month for June continued his hot stretch with a three-hit, two-RBI game on Saturday and a four-hit, three-RBI game on Sunday. The fifth-round Cardinals pick from the 2018 draft is batting .332 with a .420 OBP and 21 doubles. Since June 1, Dunn has a .387/.451/.570 slash line and a 10.5% strikeout rate in his last 36 games.