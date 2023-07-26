Riding a 10-game hit streak into Tuesday, Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn came up a double shy of the cycle and flashed his defensive skills at shortstop for Class AAA Memphis.

Winn extended his hitting streak to 11 games when he raced to third base for an RBI triple after Iowa right fielder Yonathan Perlaza misplayed a fly ball in the fourth inning. The shortstop prospect followed that by belting a 422-foot solo home run to center field that cleared the home bullpen at AutoZone Park and gave him a career-high 14 home runs this season. The 21-year-old added to his performance with a single to center field in the eighth inning to give him his 11th game this year with three or more hits.

With runners on first and second base and Memphis trailing by one run with two outs in the ninth inning, Winn flew out to center field to end the ballgame and his bid for the cycle.

Before Winn tripled to extend his hitting streak, the quick-footed infielder added another defensive play to his highlight reel during the third inning. On a ball grounded up the middle by Nelson Velazquez, Winn sprinted to his left, lunged to make a diving grab on the edge of the outfield grass, and swiftly popped up to make the throw to first to retire Velazquez for the inning-ending out.

Big time players make big time plays pic.twitter.com/80ohtcGhaf — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) July 26, 2023

During the hitting streak, Winn’s fourth this season of 10 or more games, the 21-year-old is batting .435 over his last 62 at-bats. He has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs, and 20 RBIs in that span. He finished Tuesday batting .288 on the season with an .821 OPS in 90 games.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ minor league system:

Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy, Class AAA Memphis: McGreevy gave up five runs and surrendered a season-high nine hits through five innings in Memphis’s 7-6 loss to Iowa. Following the outing, McGreevy, the game’s losing pitcher, has given up nine hits in each of his last two starts and 32 total in his last 22 2/3 innings. A sinker-baller with a knack for filling the strike zone, McGreevy has allowed a .303 average to hitters through 15 starts, pitched to a 4.15 ERA, and been hit for a .347 batting average on balls in play over 82 1/3 innings.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: The speedster went two-for-four with a pair of singles as Springfield’s leadoff hitter and swiped his 60th and 61st bases of the season. Scott’s two singles pushed his average to .289 and gave him 101 hits across 85 games played in Double-A and High-A. In 19 games since making his Double-A debut, the 2022 fifth-round pick is batting .313 with a .360 on-base percentage. He is 11-for-12 on steal attempts since his promotion to Springfield.

Catcher Leonardo Bernal, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Bernal went two-for-four with a pair of singles during Palm Beach’s 3-1 win over Fort Myers. Both singles from the 19-year-old switch-hitter came as a lefty. The multi-hit game was his fifth such performance in his last 14 games and improved him to a .308 average and .379 on-base percentage over that stretch. Prior to the offensive consistency, Bernal batted .212 in 21 games through June.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: In the at-bat after Winn homered, Baker followed him by blasting a 384-foot solo home run to left-center field. Baker’s solo shot was his 25th home run of the season. Through 70 games with Memphis, Baker is one homer shy of matching his single season high. The 26-year-old set a career-best in home runs in 2021 when he homered 26 times in 91 games with Class AA Springfield.

Left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 2022 second-round pick struck out five and kept Fort Myers hitters limited to two hits across five scoreless innings during his start in the series-opening win. Mautz faced three batters over the minimum and did not allow a runner to get beyond second base. As the game’s winning pitcher — his first winning decision since May 13 — Mautz lowered his ERA to 3.86 across 79 1/3 innings. Mautz's win snapped a 0-3 losing skid. He’s struck out 85 batters on the year.

Right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell, Class High-A Peoria: The University of Missouri product gave up three runs on six hits in four innings of work in his start for Peoria. Bedell allowed three singles in the first inning that led to a run and was hit for two more singles and a double during a two-run second inning. Bedell was pulled from his outing after he threw 58 pitches – 41 of which were strikes. He owns a 2.40 ERA on the year.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: Although he went hitless in four at-bats, Antico, like Scott, stole two bases in the S-Cards’ loss. Antico reached base in the third inning after he was hit by a pitch, setting up him and Scott to pull off a successful double steal during the following at-bat. Antico reached base on a forceout in the seventh inning and stole second base in the next at-bat to give him 33 stolen bags on the year. The 2021 eighth-round pick is 33-for-37 in base-stealing attempts and has a .258 average to pair with an .805 OPS.