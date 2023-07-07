Aided by 14 groundouts, Cardinals prospect Michael McGreevy tossed 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) in Class AAA Memphis’s 3-2 road loss on Thursday.

McGreevy utilized a sinker and slider-heavy arsenal to work around eight hits and two walks in what became his eighth quality start of the year and his sixth since debuting in Triple-A. The outing matched the longest the 2021 first-round pick has had with Memphis and it lowered his Class AAA ERA to 3.73 in the process.

Including three April starts in Class AA, McGreevy sports a 3.26 ERA in 91 innings on the year.

McGreevy, 22, faced one batter over the minimum in his first three innings. The righty allowed back-to-back singles to begin the fourth and surrendered a run after inducing a ground out for the inning’s first out. After a ground out for a second out, a throwing error from Juniel Querecuto allowed a second run to score before McGreevy could get out of the frame.

The righty, whose average sinker was clocked at 91.6 mph, per Statcast, was removed from his start after 100 pitches. He left the game with the bases loaded, but reliever Chris Roycroft stranded the inherited runners with a strikeout to end the frame.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Catcher Jimmy Crooks III, Class High-A Peoria: Crooks had his hit streak snapped at 16 games as he and the rest of Peoria hitters were no-hit by South Bend. During his streak, Crooks batted .409 and had a 1.056 OPS in 69 plate appearances. He connected on eight doubles, two homers, and drove in 12 total runs during the streak. Crooks’ average lifted from .204 to .258 since the hitting streak began on June 13.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class High-A Peoria: In his second start in Class High-A, Rajcic completed five innings and allowed two runs on five hits. Rajcic, 21, walked two batters and stuck out two in what became his sixth consecutive start of at least five innings and three or fewer runs allowed. The only two runs Rajcic allowed came in the second inning when he gave up three singles and two walks. Rajcic exited the start after throwing 90 pitches — 52 of which were strikes. He’s allowed four runs in his first 11 2/3 innings in High-A.

Right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo, Class AA Springfield: The right-hander continued his success out of the bullpen with a scoreless inning of relief that secured a 5-3 Springfield win and his eighth save of the year. Granillo lowered his ERA to 3.98 in the appearance making Thursday the first day since his opening day outing on April 7 that his ERA is below 4.00. Since Granillo allowed six runs in 1/3 of an inning on April 25, he’s posted a 1.38 ERA over his last 32 2/3 innings.

Peoria no-hit by South Bend

A combined effort by four South Bend pitchers left a zero in the hit column for Peoria hitters on Thursday night. The Cardinals’ Class High-A affiliate combined for 10 strikeouts in the loss and worked six walks vs. the Cubs affiliate. Peoria hitters threatened to break up the no-hit bid in the second inning when they loaded the bases with two outs, but that threat was silenced when second baseman Francisco Hernandez struck out swinging to end the inning.

Prior to Thursday, Peoria hadn’t been on the wrong end of a nine-inning no-hitter since Aug. 7, 2008. The club was no-hit in a seven-inning game on July 14, 2016.