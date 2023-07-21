Cardinals prospect Moises Gomez provided Class AAA Memphis’s only run in its 3-1 loss to Charlotte when he connected on a solo home run in the fourth inning of Thursday night’s road contest.

The home run was Gomez’s 22nd of the year and was his only hit in five at-bats against the White Sox affiliate. He moved into a tie for third place for the most in the International League and is two shy of fellow Cardinals prospect Chandler Redmond and Mariners farmhand Jake Scheiner for the lead across the minors.

While batting .154 in his last 52 at-bats, Gomez has homered four times, doubled once, and driven in 12 runs. Three of Gomez’s home runs and eight of his RBIs have come in his last seven games.

Here are other notable minor league performances from around the Cardinals’ affiliates:

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: Scott stole his 58th base of the year as he went one-for-five with a double and an RBI in Springfield’s 9-7 win vs. Arkansas. The 22-year-old improved to 59-for-67 in steal attempts on the season and is nine-for-10 on attempts through his first 15 Double-A games. Scott has a stolen base in each of his last five games and has not been caught in his last seven attempts. At the plate, Scott improved his average to .328 and OPS to .844 while in Double-A.

Right-handed pitcher Drew VerHagen, Class AA Springfield (rehab assignment): VerHagen allowed one run on one hit and struck out one batter in an inning during his first rehab outing for a right hip impingement. The appearance was VerHagen’s first since July 1. He threw 16 pitches — 12 of which were strikes.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: Antico collected his 29th and 30th stolen bases on Thursday while he doubled and drew a walk in the home win. All 30 of Antico’s stolen bases have come in his last 58 games. The outfield prospect did not attempt a steal until April 29and has been caught four times this year. He ended Thursday with a .255/.360/.440 slash line. Through 77 games, Antico has walked 41 times, struck out 30 times, and connected on 14 doubles.