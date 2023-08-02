In his first game as a member of the Cardinals organization, infield prospect Thomas Saggese went one-for-three with a single while playing second base for Class AA Springfield on Tuesday. Saggese also drew a walk and scored a run in the debut.

Saggese, 21, batted third in his Springfield debut. He stuck out in his first at-bat and singled on a line drive to right field in his second at-bat for his first hit within the Cardinals’ farm system.

A fifth-round pick from the 2020 MLB draft, Saggese spent his first three years of professional baseball within the Rangers system before he was acquired by the Cardinals on Sunday in a deal that sent Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton to Texas. The deal included right-handers Tekoah Roby and John King, who made his Cardinals debut on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

Prior to the trade, Saggese produced a .313/.379/.512 slash line and hit 15 home runs, 22 doubles, and drove in a career-high 78 RBIs in 93 games for the Rangers’ Double-A affiliate.

Here are other notable performances by Cardinals prospects:

Catcher Ivan Herrera, Class AAA Memphis: As a part of a 17-5 win over Jacksonville, Herrera went two-for-five and matched a season-high with four RBIs. Of Herrera’s four RBIs, three came in the third inning when he lined a double to center field that cleared the bases for Memphis’s first three runs of the game and sparked a nine-run inning. The four-RBI night gave Herrera 48 RBIs on the year and a new single-season career-high. In 54 games with Memphis, the Cardinals’ top catching prospects is slashing .303/.435/.545 with a career-high 22 doubles.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: The speedster went two-for-five with two runs scored as Springfield’s leadoff hitter and stole his 68th base of the season during Springfield’s 8-2 win. Scott’s stolen base was his 18th in 25 games since making his Double-A debut. Scott, who represented the Cardinals in the Futures Game where he stole two bases, is batting .336 with a .392 on-base percentage in his first 110 at-bats since making his debut for Springfield.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: With a 432-foot home run that had a 111.7 mph exit velocity, per Statcast, Baker swung his way back into a share for the MiLB home run lead. Baker’s blast — a solo shot to left-center field — was his 26th of the year and produced the highest exit velocity across 15 Triple-A games on Tuesday night. The home run was tied for the second-furthest hit ball of the night across Triple-A. Baker’s home run tied him with Yankees Class AA first baseman Tyler Hardman for the lead across the minors. On top of sharing the MiLB home run lead, Baker, who went two-for-five with two RBIs, leads the International League in home runs, RBIs (79), OPS (1.122), and is tied for fifth in average (.331).

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: Gomez contributed to Memphis’s blowout win with a two-for-five effort that included a double that brought in two runs. Gomez came into Tuesday’s series opener vs. the Jumbo Shrimp batting .184 with 61 strikeouts since the start of June. The 24-year-old ended Tuesday with a .228 average and a .759 OPS through 92 games at the Class AA level.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: Coming off a month-long stretch that included a .537 slugging percentage in 82 at-bats in July, the 25-year-old went two-for-five with a home run and three RBIs in Springfield’s win over Northwest Arkansas. The home run — his 13th of the season — puts Antico one shy of matching his career-high in his first 87 games of 2023. Antico homered 14 times in 131 games a season ago. In 322 at-bats — or 374 plate appearances — Antico is batting .267 with a .362 on-base percentage and a .472 slugging percentage.