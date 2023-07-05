Pitching at the Class AA level for the first time in his minor league career, Cardinals prospect Tink Hence allowed one run and stuck out five batters across five innings for Springfield.

Hence, 20, worked around six hits and a walk in his debut start after his promotion from Class High-A on Saturday. The only run the right-handed pitching prospect and All-Star Futures Game representative gave up came on a solo homer with one out in the third inning. After allowing a double and a walk later in that same inning, Hence stranded both runners by inducing an inning-ending groundout.

Hence found himself in a similar situation in the fifth inning after he gave up back-to-back singles with one out. He quieted a potential rally from Amarillo by getting a swinging strikeout and a groundout to end the frame. Hence completed his five innings against the Sod Poodles on a career-high 80 pitches — 52 of which were strikes.

Tink Hence's debut for the @Sgf_Cardinals was a gem 💎



The second-ranked @Cardinals prospect fanned five in five strong innings, lowering his season ERA to 1.80: pic.twitter.com/FBDmnRpjQ0 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 5, 2023

The outing was Hence’s fourth of his career of at least five innings, all of which have come this season. With the start, Hence lowered his ERA to 2.70 across 46 2/3 innings between Class High-A and Class AA. He’s fanned 51 batters and maintained a 1.14 WHIP in his 12 starts.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: Gomez ended a 12-game drought without a home run when he belted a first-pitch slider 411 feet to left field to bring in three runs during Memphis’s loss to Indianapolis. The three-run home run was Gomez’s 19th of the year and highlighted a two-for-four game that also included an RBI double. Behind 0-2 in the count in the third inning, Gomez turned on an inside changeup and pulled it to left field to drive in Matt Koperniak for Memphis’s first run of the evening on his's 14th double of the year. Gomez, who had not homered since June 16 prior to his three-run shot, is tied for third in home runs in the International League.

Outfielder Joshua Baez, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Coming off one of his most productive week-long stretches of the season, Baez went two-for-four with a double and two stolen bases during Palm Beach’s loss to Clearwater. The two-hit effort improved Baez to a .242 average and an .801 OPS. The 20-year-old is 12-for-25 (.480 average) with three doubles, three homers, seven RBIs, and has five stolen bases in his last seven games.

Left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The former second-round pick allowed two runs on five hits and struck out six batters while walking three across five innings. Mautz, who threw 94 pitches in his start, induced 16 swing-and-misses with nine via his sinker and the other seven on his slider. The lefty kept Clearwater scoreless through his first four innings of work but allowed two runs to score on a one-out double in the fifth inning after loading the bases with a leadoff walk, a double in the next at-bat, and another walk two at-bats later. With the start, Mautz lowered his ERA to 4.08 over 68 1/3 innings.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks III, Class High-A Peoria: With a three-for-five night that included two doubles, Crooks extended his hitting streak to 15 consecutive games. The fourth-round pick from the 2022 draft is batting .413 with a .431 on-base percentage and a .635 slugging percentage during the course of the hit streak. That stretch includes eight doubles, two home runs, and 12 RBIs. His streak has boosted his average from .204 to .262.

First baseman Chandler Redmond, Class AA Springfield: Redmond clubbed a towering two-run home run that sailed beyond the left-center field wall at Hammons Field and landed on the roof of Springfield’s indoor batting cages. The home run was the 23rd for Redmond, which is the most in the Texas League and in the Cardinals’ farm system. He leads the organization by a home run over Cardinals rookie Luken Baker, who was recently recalled to the big-league team, and is tied with Jo Adell and Trey Cabbage from the Angels’ system for the most in minor-league baseball.

Chandler Redmond doing Chandler Redmond things against Amarillo!



His Double-A-leading 2️⃣3️⃣rd HR of the year‼️



Cardinals lead 4️⃣ - 2️⃣! pic.twitter.com/wSpAYWpZ4y — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 5, 2023

Right-handed pitcher Inohan Paniagua, Florida Complex League (rehab): After being hampered by right shoulder tightness to begin the year, Paniagua made his second rehab appearance. Paniagua, 23, threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings in a start for the FCL Cardinals. He walked two and struck out two batters in the outing. Since beginning his rehab assignment on June 27, the breakout prospect from a season ago has logged 2 2/3 innings.