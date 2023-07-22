The winning pitcher in three of his last six starts, Cardinals prospect Tink Hence was dealt his first loss in Class AA after he threw five innings and allowed two unearned runs on Friday night.

Hence allowed two hits, walked two, and struck out three batters in Springfield’s 4-0 loss to Mariners’ affiliate, Arkansas. He recorded seven groundouts and four flyouts. The 20-year-old right-hander was removed from the ballgame after reaching a career-high 82 pitches — 51 of which were strikes.

Hence faced one batter over the minimum through his first three innings. In the fourth inning, Hence gave up a walk and single to begin the frame and, with one out, saw both runners score after a fielding error by third baseman Errol Robinson.

The start was Hence’s third consecutive of at least five innings and two runs or fewer allowed. Through his first three stars in Double-A, Hence sports a 1.80 ERA and has fanned 11 batters in 15 innings. Including his nine starts in Class High-A, Hence (3-2) has a 2.54 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP in 56 2/3 innings this year.

Meanwhile, across the Cardinals’ farm system:

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: Winn produced his second consecutive three-hit game when he went three-for-four with a solo home run and three RBIs in Memphis’s 12-9 win vs. Charlotte. The shortstop prospect began his night by homering to right-center field on the game's first pitch and followed that with a two-run single in the third inning. The home run was Winn’s 12th of the year but the first to leadoff off a game this season. He also matched his season-high in home runs in the process. A year ago, the 21-year-old homered 12 times in 119 games between Class AA and High-A. He’s reached that mark through 87 games in Class AAA. Winn, who doubled in the fifth inning, improved his average to .283 and OPS to .794.

MASYN WINN ON THE FIRST PITCH OF THE GAME pic.twitter.com/XsGCrL6kcv — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) July 21, 2023

Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo, Class AAA Memphis: In 4 2/3 innings of work, Graceffo struck out a season-high eight batters but surrendered six runs on eight hits and allowed three walks. Graceffo allowed three runs in the second inning and two in the third. He pitched a scoreless fourth inning before allowing a two-out RBI double in the fifth inning that led to his exit after 97 pitches. During the start, Graceffo touched 95.9 mph with his fastball and had 12 swings and misses with his entire arsenal. The right-hander’s slider had a 44% whiff rate while his curveball had a 63% rate and also got called for a strike four times, according to Statcast.

Outfielder Chase Davis, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The Cardinals’ first-round pick from this year’s draft went zero-for-two and drew a walk in his professional debut with Palm Beach. Davis batted fourth and served as Palm Beach’s designated hitter in the club’s 8-1, seven-inning win over St. Lucie. The University of Arizona product grounded out in his first at-bat, flew out to deep left field his second time up, and drew a walk on four pitches during his final plate appearance.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: In the same inning that Winn homered, Baker belted a two-run 434-foot home run that jumped off his bat 108.4 mph, per Statcast. Baker’s tape-measure home run highlighted a two-for-six game that included three RBIs. He drove in his third RBI with a single in the fifth inning. The home run launched Baker into a tie for the most in minor league baseball and in the Cardinals’ system. The 26-year-old rookie ended Friday tied with organization mate Chandler Redmond and Mariners farmhand Jack Scheiner for the most in MiLB.

WHAT DID LUKEN BAKER JUST DO?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/plU0wOG9cV — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) July 21, 2023

Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 2022 third-round pick struck out nine batters and allowed one run on two hits and a walk across 6 2/3 innings during game one of a seven-inning doubleheader. Hansen had eight swing-and-misses on his fastball and seven with his slider. The only run he allowed came on a sacrifice fly during the fourth inning of the PB-Cards’ win. With the start, which was his fourth quality start of the year, Hansen improved to 7-1 and lowered his ERA to 3.23. He’s fanned 88 batters in 78 innings.