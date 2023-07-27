A night after going two-for-four with two stolen bases, Victor Scott II found similar results at the plate and one-upped himself on the base paths.

Hitting from the leadoff spot, Scott went two-for-four and stole three bases during Springfield’s 3-2 win over Tulsa on Wednesday night. The 22-year-old is batting .322 with an .809 OPS since making his Double-A debut at the end of June and has raced to 64 stolen bases through 86 games.

Scott is 14-for-15 on base stealing attempts in his first 20 games with Springfield. He’s been caught eight times in total during 2023. Including 31 games in Class Low-A following last year’s MLB draft, the former fifth-round pick is 77-for-88 as a base stealer.

Wednesday’s performance was Scott’s seventh with three stolen bases in the same game and 16th game this year with multiple successful steal attempts.

These are other notable performances from Cardinals minor leaguers:

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: Winn’s hit streak ended at 11 consecutive games after he went hitless in four at-bats during Memphis’s 10-7 loss to Iowa. The shortstop prospect grounded out three times and lined out once. He stepped to the plate in the ninth inning with a chance to extend his streak but was hit by a pitch. During his hit streak, Winn batted .471 with a 1.498 OPS. He hit seven doubles, two triples, five home runs, and drove in 17 RBIs in 51 at-bats. The streak was Winn’s fourth this season of 10 or more games.

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 19-year-old went two-for-six with a home run, a double, and three RBIs in Palm Beach’s 7-5 win over Fort Myers. Cho’s home run, which traveled 400 feet to right-center field, was the fifth of the season for the Korean-born outfielder. Cho’s multi-hit showing was his third such performance in his last four games. He’s gone seven-for-19 with two doubles, a triple, and a home run during that span.

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: With a solo home run to left-center field in the eighth inning of Memphis’ home loss, Gomez moved into fourth place for the most home runs in the International League and into the top seven for the most across minor league baseball. Gomez, the 2022 MiLB home run leader, has five home runs since the start of July. He is batting .230 on the season and owns a .191 average in his last 68 at-bats.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: Baker, who is tied with Phillies farmhand Weston Wilson for the MiLB home run lead, singled twice, doubled once, and drove in a run against Iowa. The 26-year-old finished Wednesday with a .332 average and a 1.123 OPS through 71 Triple-A games. Baker leads the International League in OPS, in RBIs with 73, and has the seventh-highest average.

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos, Class AAA Memphis: The Washington University-St. Louis graduate’s struggles through July continued on Wednesday night as he gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits in two innings of relief. In 12 2/3 innings, since the start of July, Loutos has allowed 28 hits, 19 runs, and has a 2.76 WHIP. He’s allowed two or more runs in each of his last seven outings. The 24-year-old’s ERA has jumped from a 3.27 mark at the end of June to 5.91 following Wednesday’s outing.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: Antico went one-for-four with a triple and stole his 34th base of the season during Springfield’s win. The eighth-round pick has been caught stealing four times this year. He’s been nabbed once in his last 20 attempts. All 34 of his stolen bases have come in his previous 62 games after he did not attempt a steal through his first 19 games.

Right-handed pitcher Guillermo Zuniga, Class AAA Memphis: In his first game back from the injured list, Zuniga recorded one out and allowed three runs, all of which came on a home run. The righty touched 98.4 mph with his fastball but did not get any swing-and-misses with the pitch and landed it for a called strike three times. Zuniga threw 31 pitches — 19 of which were strikes — and was removed from the game with a runner on first base. The appearance was Zuniga’s first since June 14.