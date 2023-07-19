Known for his speed and base-stealing success, Cardinals prospect Victor Scott II flashed that and some power on Tuesday night for Class AA Springfield.

Scott went three-for-four with a home run, two RBIs, and a stolen base as Springfield’s leadoff hitter. The 2022 fifth-round pick led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run he pulled to right field on the first pitch he saw in Springfield’s 7-3. He singled in the fifth inning and drove in a run with a single in the sixth inning.

After he reached base on a hit-by-pitch with two outs in the eighth inning, Scott stole second base to give him his sixth while in Double-A and 56th on the MiLB season. He is six-for-seven on base stealing attempts while in Double-A and 56-for-64 on the year.

Scott’s home run was his second since his promotion from Class High-A Peoria and his fourth of the year.

With his three-hit game, Scott improved to a .333 average and boosted his OPS to .868 through his first 13 games for the S-Cards. As a whole in 2023, Scott owns a .282/.367/.415 slash line and has driven in 40 runs while serving primarily as a leadoff hitter in 79 games across Class AA and Class High-A.

Meanwhile, across the Cardinals’ farm system:

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Before Palm Beach’s road game against St. Lucie was suspended due to lightning in the area, Cho displayed some power in the form of a two-run, 389-foot home run that had a 108.8 mph exit velocity, per Statcast. Cho’s two-run blast was his fourth home run of the season and first since June 20.

This ball was absolutely CRUSHED!!!@wonbincho3 ties the game with a 108.8 mph bomb! pic.twitter.com/N2CntRVb36 — Palm Beach Cardinals (@GoPBCardinals) July 18, 2023

Left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Mautz completed six innings and allowed three runs on three hits that included a home run during his start for Palm Beach. The 2022 second-round pick walked three batters and struck out six on 84 pitches. His start matched a season-high in innings and was his sixth quality start of the year. In his 16 starts during his first professional season, Mautz owns a 4.12 ERA over 74 1/3 innings.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks III, Class High-A Peoria: The catching prospect provided some insurance during Peoria’s 4-1 win vs. Cedar Rapids when he connected on a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning. The home run was Crooks’ seventh of the year and first since June 30. Despite hitting just one home run in his last 45 at-bats, Crooks is 15-for-45 (.333. average) and owns a .415 on-base percentage since July began. With his one-for-four night that included two RBIs, Crooks finished Tuesday leading all Midwest League catchers in RBIs with 41.

Right-handed pitcher Inohan Paniagua, Class High-A Peoria: In his second start since coming off the injured list for a right shoulder injury, Paniagua threw three hitless innings and worked around three walks to keep Cedar Rapids scoreless. Paniagua threw 41 pitches (21 of which were strikes) in the outing. Tuesday’s start marked the most innings and pitches Paniagua has logged this season. Including his 3 2/3 innings during his rehab stint, Paniagua has not allowed a run in 8 2/3 total innings in 2023.

Right-handed pitcher Edwin Nunez, Class High-A Peoria: The hard-throwing righty completed his second save while in High-A and extended his scoreless streak at the level to 9 1/3 innings. Nunez struck out one batter and allowed one hit in his inning of work during the outing. Nunez, 21, has fanned 35 batters in 27 1/3 innings in time shared in Low-A and High-A. He owns a 2.70 ERA on the year.