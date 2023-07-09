SEATTLE — Cardinals prospect Victor Scott II thought the full-count slider that was called a strike actually missed high and he should be taking his walk Saturday night in the Futures Game, not returning to the dugout. But rather than sigh or mutter or even argue, he did what big leaguers will someday in the near future be able to do.

He challenged.

During the annual Futures Game, a showcase of top prospects, Major League Baseball used its automatic ball-strike system (ABS), meaning for the first time at a big-league stadium there was the technology coming soon to every big-league stadium. And Scott chose to use it and try to extend the sixth inning for the National League team. He raised his hand to challenge.

An animated strike zone appeared on the giant scoreboard above T-Mobile Park’s center field, an illustration of the pitch came in, and there it was for all to see.

The bottom of the baseball caught the top of the zone.

Strike.

Scott got to share his gasp with more than 40,000 fans.

“It was cool to hear everybody go, 'Aaaawwwww,'" Scott said. "All I could do was smile. It was up, but it barely got the zone. Honestly? That was just a funny moment. It was great for everybody to see how strike calls really work. It was cool to see it barely nicked the zone. It gave me a good laugh.”

Earlier in the National League’s 5-0 victory Saturday night at T-Mobile Park, Scott singled and stole two bases. The Cardinals other representative at the Futures Game, pitcher Tink Hence, pitched a scoreless second inning with a walk and a strikeout. Hence touched 98.9 mph with his first pitch and plunged an 83.7-mph curveball past a bat for his strikeout. It’s traditional in the Futures Game for prospects to flaunt what they do best — Hence with his stuff, Scott with speed, just as Masyn Winn sizzled a 100.5-mph throw from shortstop in the 2022 exhibition — but the two Cardinals prospects Saturday got to be a different kind of glimpse at the years ahead.

Both participated in an ABS challenge. Both are fans.

"It's great," Scott said.

"It doesn't bother me," Hence said. "It works."

And it went against both of them Saturday.

Two challenges were available to each team during the seven-inning Futures Game. It worked like it has at several minor leagues — the hitter or the catcher can challenge the call, and it goes immediately to a review of the data used for Statcast and Baseball Savant. With access to the T-Mobile Park scoreboard, the illustrated replay was broadcast, not just reviewed in the press box for the public address announcer or automated voice to repeat. It’s similar to the tech that the Cardinals helped test-drive several years ago at Roger Dean Stadium, though it’s vastly improved from that day, when it called a pitch Nolan Arenado smashed foul a ball because it was out of the zone or called a strike that hit in front of the plate a strike.

During Hence’s second inning, he was behind in the count, 3-1, to Detroit prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy. Hence missed with a breaking ball below the zone, but home-plate umpire Macon Hammond called it a strike for a 3-2 count.

Malloy challenged.

He got the call — and the walk.

“Just seeing the way my fastball stayed trued, that probably got the call (for a strike),” Hence said. “I feel like it is a good thing. It might be a call that you throw a good slider or something and the ump might not pick it up. Well, challenge it. I like the challenge system.”

Hence threw 24 pitches to get three outs. He also gave up a walk and a hit. He said the ABS did not disrupt his rhythm or interrupt him at all. With two on and two out, he got a groundball back to the mound to take care of his final out by himself.

Scott entered the game at designated hitter and got two at-bats late in the game. He singled on the first fastball he saw — a 96.8 mph four-seamer from Minnesota prospect David Festa. From first, Scott could see Festa’s high leg kick and timing to the plate and knew he could steal second. So he did. He stole third, too.

No replay necessary to assure he was safe.

“I knew it’s my time,” Scott said of standing at first base. “It’s my time to shine at this point. They don’t count toward 100 (steals), but at least I could show the world what I can do and what I’m capable of.”

And then later show the world what ABS can do, what it’s capable of.

Like the larger bases, the pitcher timer, and limited pickoff throws — all new rules in the big leagues for 2023 — Major League Baseball has been testing ABS in the minors, working out its kinks and glitches there before introducing it to the highest level. Hence and Scott have experience with the ABS at lower levels, either Class A or the Arizona Fall League.

An executive who has been involved with MLB’s ABS discussions and implementation said there is no expectation of the tech calling all pitches, and that when it’s introduced to the majors it will be close to what it was in the Futures Game: a challenge.

Scott’s at-bat was a peek at how it would work.

He saw a 97.3-mph fastball from Toronto right-hander Yosver Zulueta and then a whole bunch of sliders. He took two of them for strikes over the plate and right in the heart of the strike zone. The last one didn’t dip like the previous two, and so certain was Scott that it hovered high that he took the chance, used the challenge his team had to see if ump Hammond got it wrong.

“I think it helps everyone really to understand what the zone is, but I do think it especially helps the umpires,” Scott said. “It’s like they’re going straight to an exam. Once they make the call and they miss by a fraction or they get it by a fraction — which was my case — it’s a cool example for all to see.”

To see the ump get it right?

Scott nodded.

“Normally, they’re getting screamed at much of the time,” Scott said. “To see his reaction — he laughed, I laughed, and it was this super cool moment all the way around.”